3 Texans Storylines I'm Watching Closest in Week 2 vs. Bengals

The Houston Texans are just a few days away from their Week 2 action against the Cincinnati Bengals, where they'll be searching for better results than they just witnessed in their season opener disappointment against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

And in the midst of the Texans' second week of regular season action–– and their second game at home–– there's a select few storylines that are going to be worth monitoring throughout the week, leading all the way up until gameday.

Let's take a look at three of the biggest storylines that I'll be watching as the Texans take on the Bengals in Week 2:

1. Is Nico Collins Playing? And If Not, How Will He Be Replaced?

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) and teammates enters the field out of the tunnel before the Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans got hit with an unfortunate injury to their wide receiver room during Wednesday's practice to wide receiver Nico Collins, who tweaked his hamstring and was only able to participate in limited fashion. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team doesn't think the injury is serious, but could still lead to him missing time.

Texans WR Nico Collins injured his hamstring at Wednesday’s practice, met with doctors after and they “don’t believe it’s serious,” per source. Yet Collins’ status for Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals is in jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/Quo1m4C56H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2026

Depending on how his practice availability shifts heading into this weekend, there's a good chance that Collins will miss Week 2's game. And if he does miss, the Texans' wide receiver room will look slimmer than ever without the presence of not only him, but Jayden Higgins and Tank Dell as well.

How will the Texans replace the presence of all three, and still see their offense move the chains effectively throughout the day? It won't be easy, but those injury woes certainly do put a handful of names down the depth chart under the spotlight for a bigger opportunity if Collins is forced out.

Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, and Jared Wayne are the only four receivers currently on the Texans' 53-man roster. Expect each of them to be involved in some way this weekend, along with a potential practice squad elevation to be brought up in the days ahead as well.

2. Can the Texans' Defense Recover vs. Another Potent Offense?

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a pass during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' defensive performance in Week 1 was about as polar opposite as you could expect for a unit that's been touted as one of the best in the NFL, but has also taken care of the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen pretty consistently in recent memory.

Buffalo had over 400 yards and scored 36 points, which a DeMeco Ryans-led defense hasn't allowed since 2023.

It was certainly a wake-up call for this Texans defense that things have to be better moving forward. However, heading into Houston's Week 2 outing against the Bengals, the task of the opposing offensive personnel that they're up against won't be getting any easier than what they just faced.

Joe Burrow got off to a hot start last week in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, remains armed with the duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in his arsenal, and is surrounded by a much-better offensive line from the last time the Texans saw Burrow in 2023.

The Bengals offense will be another solid test to open the year with for this defense, yet it won't be a walk in the park for the Texans to flip a switch and get back to the elite level they proved to be in 2025.

3. How David Montgomery Builds Upon a Dominant Week 1

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even in a losing effort, the Texans got everything they could've asked out of David Montgomery in his debut. He commanded the bulk of Houston's carries in the backfield with 20 rushes for 60 yards, and totaled three touchdowns, the first running back to log three scores in a single game since Joe Mixon in 2024.

COUNT 'EM 🗣️ That's three TDs for David Montgomery!



BUFvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/iUc7FIoNID — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

It's a great start to the year for Montgomery, even if he could've been a bit more efficient in his 20 opportunities on the ground. However, what's more important is how he builds upon that fiery start to the season moving forward, and continues building his stock as the bellcow back Houston brought him in to be.

A large portion of the Texans' offensive woes last season were because of their deficiencies on the ground, as they ranked in the bottom half of the league for most rushing metrics, led by the duo of Woody Marks and Nick Chubb.

The goal this season, with the acquisition of Montgomery, is to turn those results around and create a bigger focus in the run game to help stabilize everyone involved on the offensive side of the ball.

So far, Montgomery has done his job. And in Week 2, he'll be set for a ton of reps once again, especially if Nico Collins is limited in any way. A big day from him will be vital for the Texans' offense to consistently sustain drives.

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