3 Players Texans Should Call About Before the NFL Trade Deadline

The Houston Texans are less than a week away from the NFL trade deadline.

And when taking a step back to look at where this team stands heading into Week 9 with their 2-5 record, it's hard to tell whether or not the Texans will be true buyers or sellers over the course of the next few days.

However, the Texans and their front office are still bound to do their due diligence by calling around the league and asking about the availability of a select few players in a potential deal––if the price is right.

With that in mind, let's sort through three players who could be deemed trade candidates at the deadline that the Texans should call about in the days ahead:

RB Devin Singletary | New York Giants

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) breaks the tackle of Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) and scores the game winning touchdown in overtime at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' run game has been–– to put things bluntly–– lackluster through the first half of their 2026 campaign. And heading into Week 9 against the LA Chargers, Houston will be without their offseason trade addition David Montgomery for a third-straight game due to a lingering groin injury.

That's left this Texans' run game lacking in both production and overall depth. So there's a good case to be made that Houston could go out and add a low-cost veteran to their backfield at the deadline to iron out some of those concerns.

So why not try to spark a reunion with a former Texan in Devin Singletary? While he projects to have a bigger role in New York with Tyrone Tracy being placed on injured reserve, it wouldn't hurt for Houston to at least give the Giants a call on the eight-year veteran.

Singletary brings in another layer of depth in the backfield, has proven to be productive in multiple situations throughout his career, and even had one of his most impressive seasons back in 2023 with the Texans, logging over 1,000 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns.

For a day three pick (or a couple), maybe the Texans could strike a deal with the Giants in hopes that Singletary can complement this backfield led by Woody Marks, and hopefully Montgomery in the next couple of weeks.

OL Landon Dickerson | Philadelphia Eagles

Jun 10, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) stretches during minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would certainly be the biggest swing the Texans could take on this list, but adding Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson might not be out of the realm of imagination.

The Eagles are 2-6 and could be due to hit the trade market as sellers at the trade deadline. Someone like Dickerson could be a premier piece on their roster who can generate a good bit of value if the front office were to ship him out.

And the Texans could have a perfect spot for Dickerson up front as their starting left guard. Dickerson would allow Keylan Rutledge to slide over at center, paired with Ed Ingram at right guard, and forge together a really solid three-man unit on the interior.

Dickerson hasn't played extremely well this season. He's logged a 54.5 overall grade on the season via Pro Football Focus, and ranks in the bottom five of eligible guards for his pass-blocking grade (36.2).

However, that allows the Texans to potentially buy low on his value and hope that a new situation in Houston can spark production from earlier in his career. Maybe a fourth-round pick and another day-three pick could pique the Eagles' interest.

It also helps knowing that Dickerson has just one penalty called against him so far this season. Limiting those flags on the offensive line will be key for the Texans' offensive success moving into the second half of the season, and Dickerson could be an easy plug-and-play guard to do just that.

CB Taron Johnson | Las Vegas Raiders

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) prepares for the snap against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' secondary has really struggled this season compared to how elite they looked over the course of their 2026 campaign.

Houston currently ranks 28th in the NFL for total passing yards allowed (1,708), and 20th for net yards gained per pass (6.4) through their first eight games of the season.

And those struggles have really shown in games that Jalen Pitre has been on the sidelines, which has been the case for the Texans' last two games.

This week against the Chargers, Pitre is expected to make his return after he was able to practice on Wednesday. That's good news for the Texans and their hopes of turning things around in the secondary. But that shouldn't stop Houston from adding more depth at the nickel position if the price is right.

One name that could make sense for the Texans is Taron Johnson of the Las Vegas Raiders, who's in his age-30 season under contract for this year and next, and has been relatively productive between his time with both the Raiders and the Buffalo Bills.

Could the Texans part ways with a mid-round pick for Johnson? Maybe the Raiders want to hang onto their starting nickel, knowing that they could be within reach of a Wild Card spot this season.

But in the event Las Vegas wants to sell off an aging veteran for a Houston team that's desperate for a lift in their secondary, this is a move that could add up for both sides.

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