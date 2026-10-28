3 Texans Players Who Need Bigger Roles After the Bye Week

The Houston Texans are heading into their Week 8 bye at a gloomy 2-5 record.

For the Texans to get back on track for the second half of the season, some changes around the roster will have to be made–– even if that doesn't include making a big swing on the trade market ahead of the deadline.

Some of those changes could be as simple as handing a few players around the roster more playing time than they've been accustomed to through the past several weeks.

This Texans roster already has several talented players on both sides of the ball to bank on even if they're three games under .500, so maybe flipping the switch for a few wins could be as simple as distributing more opportunities to a select few players in need of increased snaps.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three players around the Texans' roster who feel due to be more involved coming out of this week's bye:

Marvin Harrison Jr. | WR

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) reacts to his touchdown against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have taken a slower approach to get their new wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr. involved as a key piece of their offense through the first two weeks he's been in the building.

He's seen less than 30 combined offensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants, and has turned those appearances in for four receptions, 40 yards, and one touchdown.

On one hand, it's probably justified for the Texans to keep Harrison Jr. limited within his first couple of games as a part of this offense. Making sure he's fully adjusted within this passing attack to become the true downfield weapon Houston brought him in to be will be the best course of action for the long term.

But the Texans did give up a second-round pick for this coming draft to bring in Harrison Jr. That's a significant investment in a wide receiver that should encourage Houston's staff to get him more snaps as a complementary piece opposite of Nico Collins sooner rather than later, which might be a bit easier now that the bye week is upon us.

The Texans need to get Harrison Jr. on the field for much more than the sub-30% he's seen over the last two weeks. And if the flashes he's shown through the start of his tenure in Houston are a sign of anything, getting him more touches should be a decision that pays off pretty nicely.

Marlin Klein | TE

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's become pretty easy to forget about Marlin Klein as a piece within the Texans' offense, considering he's been a healthy scratch ever since his Week 3 appearance against the Indianapolis Colts. But it wasn't too long ago that he was Houston's 58th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft as their third selection off the board.

Klein projected as an intriguing, but raw, talent at the tight end position who has stout 6-foot-6, 250-pound size with upside both as a blocker and a vertical threat for the offense.

His production at Michigan was far from eye-catching, but he did make a few plays in both training camp and preseason (and from a 16-yard reception in Week 1 vs. the Buffalo Bills) that made it feel like he could be an impactful player for this offense to use in heavier 12 and 13 personnel situations.

However, the Texans have essentially shut him out from the game plan entirely throughout the past month. Why? Houston's coaching staff has wanted him to be a more quality contributor on special teams, and to this point, that aspect of his game hasn't clicked––or else he'd be on the field more than he has been.

Regardless of that impact on special teams, though, the Texans have to give Klein a chance to get on the field on gamedays. He was one of Houston's top selections in their most recent draft for a reason, but has yet to really get a chance to spread his wings as the talent this front office brought him in to be.

Kayden McDonald | DT

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 18, 2026 Jacksonville Jaguars' Robert Hainsey and Trevor Lawrence in action with Houston Texans' Tommy Togiai and Kayden McDonald Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs | Action Images via Reuters

Another rookie the Texans added in the second round of their most recent draft, yet has been on the field more than Klein throughout the regular season, is defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.

McDonald started the first four weeks of the year stuck on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but has gradually found his way into Houston's defensive line rotation alongside Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai.

And so far, McDonald's integration into that defensive line rotation has put him into a role as Houston's DT3, which is somewhat expected as a first-year talent still fresh off of a weeks-long injury. But the Texans have every reason to get him more involved after the events of their last loss vs. the New York Giants in which they struggled to stop the run, as well as their lackluster ability to tackle.

McDonald, however, was viewed by many coming into the draft as a high-level run defender, and a super productive tackler from his one year starting at Ohio State.

While he might be a bit more raw than the more experienced Rankins and Togiai, handing him some of their snaps in an effort to improve both of those areas defensively could be a huge lift for this struggling unit for the second half of the season.

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