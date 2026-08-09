One Play From Texans Practice Revealed Their Vision for TE Marlin Klein

The Houston Texans' tight end room has been a big talking point surrounding the team since the start of training camp.

One guy in the room has captured some notable attention for good reason: second-round pick out of Michigan, Marlin Klein, who comes into the NFL, has a bit of an unproven prospect in terms of his college production, but has some appealing traits to make him a dangerous pro.

And it's because of that lack of production that, upon Klein's selection to Houston, the decision was met with a fair share of questions as to why the front office spent a top-60 pick on him.

After all, he hauled in just 38 total targets for 364 yards and a touchdown throughout his three-year career at Michigan, so not many people knew what the 24-year-old was capable of at the next level.

But in the midst of the Texans' Saturday training camp practice, there was a play made by Klein that really began to show you why Houston felt like they had to take the Michigan product in the first two rounds of the draft, and what he might be able to do for this offense moving forward.

The Marlin Klein Play That Turned Heads at Texans Camp

During a Texans' 11-on-11 period, Klein hauled in a crosser on the left side of the field thrown by Graham Mertz that turned into an explosive, long-distance touchdown.

It's one of the biggest plays the second-round pick has made throughout camp, and certainly got a loud reaction from the crowd afterwards.

The mentioned Marlin Klein touchdown from today via the Texans instagram: https://t.co/mhQbZKsruM pic.twitter.com/2z6PLLB1oW — Jacob (@JacobBarzilla) August 9, 2026

Klein wasn't just drafted as someone who was going to be a primary run blocker who didn't have any extra value to the offense.

Even though his physical build as a 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end gives him flexibility to do that, Houston saw Klein as a much more dynamic weapon to utilize on that side of the ball. He just didn't present that much at Michigan in an offense that did not throw the ball or use their tight ends at a high rate.

Klein has a nice combination of speed and can use his hands well with the impressive size he possesses to be a unique presence in the passing game. A true big-bodied threat with plus-size at the position who can truly offer upside as a vertical threat, while still having the physicality and the build to perform well as a blocker.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plays like this in training camp, while in early August and not against the first-team defense, is proof that Klein can be that type of offensive threat that the Texans pictured him to be when they initially drafted him.

And especially after Klein was forced to miss time for the Texans earlier in the offseason program with a strained hamstring, big plays in camp like this are certainly able to put him on the map. In a competitive tight end room like this one, every highlight he makes counts.

Bottom Line

It'll likely take some development before Klein is able to shift into a premier role on the offense, and he could be limited in terms of his snap count starting the year off. But there's real potential in how he might be able to contribute moving forward.

Positive camp performances and strong preseason showings will be key for Klein to prove he's deserving of those extra year-one snaps. So if there's more big plays in store for him in the weeks ahead, maybe he can get ahead of schedule

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!