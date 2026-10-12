How Texans' Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Reshapes Their Future at WR

The Houston Texans' wide receiver room got a noteworthy addition after their Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans when the announcement was made that a trade would be made to acquire Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr., the 24-year-old former top five pick, was brought in with the vision of being a young, talented fixture in the wide receiver room for the foreseeable future, as the Texans would wind up giving up a 2027 second and sixth-round pick for his services.

But now with Harrison Jr. in the mix for what's already an interesting (and pretty deep) Texans wide receiver room, how does his presence change the outlook of the position group moving forward?

Let's break down some of the key takeaways surrounding the Texans' wide receiver room for both this season and onwards with Harrison Jr. now a part of the future.

No, Nico Collins Isn't Going Anywhere

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a ball and warm-ups before the Houston Texans played the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been some lingering chatter around the Texans' acquisition of Harrison Jr. having some impact of Nico Collins' future–– who is set to see his current contract expire after the end of the 2027 season, and will be due for a major pay day once the time comes.

So could the Harrison Jr. addition be the Texans' form of preparing to move off of Collins once that contract is due? Definitely not.

Unless Harrison Jr. simply develops so well that Houston can't afford to keep both receivers on the books for long-term deals, the idea will be for both guys to work in tandem with one another, and help take this offense to the next level.

It's been a while since the Texans have had two reliable outside receivers to rely upon each and every week. If Harrison can offer that one-two punch as a secondary target next to Collins, this move can ultimately be a success even for the high cost of a second-round pick.

More 3 & 4 WR Sets for Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) reacts during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' pursuit of another dynamic playmaker at wide receiver seems to hint that they'll be moving towards the mindset of running a spread offense more than they anticipated entering the season.

That's because of the talent Houston can roll out all at once at the receiver position when adding Harrison Jr. next to guys like Jaylin Noel and, when healthy, Tank Dell.

Getting all of them involved on gameday seems like the best way for this offense to play to their strengths, while also helping C.J. Stroud build onto the momentum that he's collected throughout an impressive 2026 campaign.

So for Nick Caley's game plan on the offensive end, you can expect a little less emphasis on the run game and heavy tight end usage, while they instead double down on the talent and depth they have at wideout.

Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson Could Be on the Way Out

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (14) makes a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the move to land Harrison Jr., his addition tends to immediately put two names in the Texans' receiver room on notice because of their contract situation: Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson.

Both of those guys are in a contract year this season, set to hit free agency in the 2027 offseason. (Yes, Tank Dell has an expiring contract as well, but his status on the roster feels a little more secure.) And knowing the depth Houston can now roll out at wide receiver, spending any noteworthy amount to keep them around on a new deal might not be the best use of resources.

So keep a close eye on how the Texans utilize each in the weeks ahead. Depending on how involved they are in the offensive game plan, it might be a hint as to what their future in Houston looks like beyond this season.

Jayden Higgins' Future Role Remains TBD

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question mark of them all as it relates to the Texans' wide receiver room after this weekend's trade: what does the future hold for Jayden Higgins?

On one hand, Higgins was a productive rising talent throughout the course of his rookie season in 2025. He was expected to claim a major role in the Texans' offense this year before ultimately suffering a season-ending ACL injury in training camp, and will now have to wait until 2027 to re-join the lineup.

However, the presence of Harrison Jr. certainly complicates his fit a little more; someone who also is viewed as a complementary outside weapon opposite of Nico Collins. Add that onto the depth Houston has with guys like Noel and Dell, and the role Higgins is going to have when he's back healthy is really a mystery.

In reality, it's a good problem for the Texans to have: they have more depth at receiver than they've had in some time. But realistically, it's tough to imagine Higgins and all of the aforementioned targets having a considerable role in the offense once everyone's at 100%.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!