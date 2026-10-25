5 Key Quotes From Texans' DeMeco Ryans After OT Loss to Giants

The Houston Texans dropped to 2-5 this weekend after logging a humbling overtime loss vs. the New York Giants on their home field, 21-27, that now leads this team into the bye week facing some big questions.

And after the Texans' latest loss, we were able to hear from head coach DeMeco Ryans at his post-game press conference, where he gave some candid thoughts on how he feels about his crew following the events of this contest.

Let's take a look at five key quotes from Ryans' post-game following up from Houston's overtime defeat:

Why the Texans' Offense Struggled

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after a play during overtime against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' offense was far from as polished as they looked this time last week in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They had just 237 yards of total offense and went 3-12 on third-down.

As to why Ryans feels the offense struggled, he points to two factors: sustaining drives and converting on those third-down opportunities.

"We'll look at the film and see what happened offensively, but from my perspective, it comes down to third down," Ryans said of the Texans' offensive struggles. "You have to sustain drives and stay on the field on third down. We converted only three third downs, and that's definitely not good enough. That's not winning football."

"To beat a team like this, we knew we had to control the game. To control the game, you have to sustain drives. We didn't do that."

Thoughts on the Penalty Woes

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands the ball off to Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans recorded eight penalties for 80 yards over the course of their matchup against the Giants. It's turned into a common trend for Houston to struggle when it comes to penalties this season, as they now average over eight flags per game through seven weeks.

Ryans went on to call the Texans' penalties ridiculous, and emphasized that the team has to get them fixed moving forward.

"The penalties are ridiculous. It keeps happening over and over again, so we have to find a way to fix it or get different people in so we don't make the same mistakes repeatedly."

Texans' Lapses in Pass Coverage

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reacts to his first down against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans looked extremely sloppy in pass coverage against a Giants offense that really didn't enter this game seen as the most daunting task to defend. In J.J. McCarthy's first start with New York, he finished with a solid 252 yards with over a 70% completion rate, while also not giving away a single turnover.

Between missed tackles, botched coverages, and explosive plays, the Texans' defense was far from the elite level we know they can be. DeMeco Ryans addressed those struggles in pass coverage after the game.

"When I look at the passing game, somebody has made an error somewhere in the coverage if a guy is wide open," Ryans said. "We don't design coverages for guys to be wide open. We have to be better with the details of what we're doing and make sure our eyes are focused on our assignments."

What He Saw From Tank Dell's First Game Back

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) runs onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a more positive note, the Texans were finally able to see Tank Dell back on the field for an NFL game for the first time in over 670 days. He finished the game with one big explosive catch-and-run for 43 yards.

Ryans called the return of Dell both "electric" and "fun to watch," while also hinting that the Texans will continue to increase his workload in the weeks to come.

"It was very electric seeing Tank come out of the tunnel. It was an awesome moment. You felt the energy from our crowd and the emotions running high as he ran out of the tunnel for the first time in two years.

Then he created an explosive pass play for us. It was fun to watch. I'm proud of Tank and all the work he's put in. I'm happy he was able to contribute and get some plays out there today. This is just a start for him. We expect to continue increasing his workload and see him do more for us and create more explosive plays."

The Plan to Make Sure the Team Improves

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans watches play against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans, who now sit three games under .500, enter their Week 8 bye with a lot on their plate to fix. DeMeco Ryans knows that.

Ryan’s did note after the game that he's "not there yet" when it comes to making big personnel or staff changes. However, he did emphasize what the Texans do need to accomplish moving forward to turn the ship around in the right direction.

"We keep playing and practicing well. We keep putting in the work. At the end of the day, football comes down to blocking and tackling and running the football," Ryans said. "The fundamentals of the game don't change."

"We have to block better, stop holding and stop hurting ourselves with penalties. We have to protect better. We have to be able to beat man coverage and cover in man coverage. We have to tackle."

"There's no magical elixir that's going to drop out of the sky and fix everything. We fix it by putting in the work and getting better at the fundamentals of football. We have to own it as coaches and players, and we have to find a way to turn this thing around."

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