8 Texans Free Agents Still Unsigned as Training Camps Kick Off

The Houston Texans have done a fair share of work to their roster over the course of this offseason heading into training camp.

However, following the past several months of roster moves and acquisitions, multiple players from the Texans' 2025 roster have remained unsigned. Houston hasn't come to terms on a new deal with them for one reason or another, and other teams around the league haven't taken an interest in them yet either.

In all, eight players from last year's Texans roster have yet to find a home heading into next season. Let's look at why that might be the case for each:

Joe Mixon | RB

Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mixon recently made headlines leading into training camp as speculation arose that Mixon had been speaking to former Cincinnati Bengals teammates, telling them that he thought his playing career was over.

Mixon has been sidelined since the Texans' 2025 offseason program with a mysterious foot injury that has left him unsigned following Houston's release before this year's free agency. Until we get a significant update regarding an improved status, it's hard to imagine a team adding him to their roster before the 2026 campaign.

Nick Chubb | RB

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) attempts to make a tackle during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans took a flier on Nick Chubb during their 2025 offseason program on a one-year deal following Mixon's injury. The former Cleveland Browns runner would handle lead back duties before seeing Woody Marks pass him on the depth chart, finishing with over 500 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

It's not impossible to see Chubb sign a deal with another team before next season, but there's also reason to believe that he may have played his last down in the NFL. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry, which was the second-lowest in eight years of his career, and never quite looked like his pre-injury self throughout his time in Houston.

Dare Ogunbowale | RB

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A third running back from the Texans' 2025 roster, Dare Ogunbowale, also remains on the open market before next season. After four years in Houston and a team captain nod in 2025, the special teamer hasn't found a new home for what would be his age-32 season.

Ogunbowale is a respected leader and has remained an impactful piece on special teams throughout his career. But finding a roster spot with that skillset can be easier said than done for a 32-year-old back. His offensive production wasn't too great last season, having attempted 11 rushes for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Foley Fatukasi | DT

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (91) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After being on the Texans' roster for two years, Fatukasi finds himself on the open market leading into training camp, coming off an injury-riddled 2025 season where he only played in four games. In those four games, he logged 1.5 sacks and eight total tackles.

Fatukasi actually just had a recent workout with the New York Giants, which could be a hint that he's getting interest around the market leading up to next season. However, nothing concrete has come of that visit, so he'll be a name to keep tabs on moving forward.

Mario Edwards | DT

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards (97) celebrates a sack with defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) and defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mario Edwards was another example of a Texans player from last year's roster who saw his season disrupted early due to injury. In December against the Arizona Cardinals, Edwards suffered a torn pectoral muscle that ended his second year in Houston prematurely after logging 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks throughout the year.

However, before Edwards first went down with that injury, he found his way gradually phased out of the Texans' defense. The 30-year-old veteran played in only 33% of the defensive snaps within the games he appeared in compared to the 55% he played in 2024. So that might be part of why Houston didn't feel a need to re-sign him in the first place.

Derek Barnett | DE

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) in action during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derek Barnett remains the one name on this list who has a slim chance to return to the Texans' roster before the start of next season. The veteran defensive end was a productive piece of the 2025 defense, and a steady third defensive end behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, logging five sacks in 17 games.

The Texans could use a third defensive end, considering they never truly replaced Barnett with another player this offseason. The rumored sticking point, however, has been the value that Barnett wants on his contract, which has left him to remain in free agency. Houston has the money to pay him, but it remains to be seen if they actually will.

Denico Autry | DE

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry (96) talks with umpire Terry Killens (77) during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denico Autry was another piece of the Texans' defensive line who was impactful in his opportunities throughout 2025, but was someone Houston decided not to retain for another season. As a big defensive end who could rotate off the edge and on the interior, he played in 12 games to log 3.5 sacks while playing in just 28% of the defensive snaps in those appearances.

Unlike Barnett, though, the Texans went out to find a replacement for his role. That was none other than Logan Hall, whom Houston brought over from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year deal. As for Autry's future, considering he's still unsigned at 36 years old, the overwhelming expectation remains that he'll be retired after 12 years in the pro league in due time.

Jimmie Ward | S

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (20) reacts after making a tackle during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's been a while since Jimmie Ward last saw an NFL field. In 2024, Ward suffered a season-ending foot injury that sidelined him for the entire 2025 campaign, and combined that with some legal troubles that transpired in the 2025 offseason that made his playing status even more cloudy than it already was.

Like Mixon, the Texans cut Ward at the start of this offseason and have since turned in a different direction within their safety room. There's a good chance that Ward remains unsigned, and if so, potentially retires as he now hits 35 years old.

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