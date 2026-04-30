Texans Drop Subtle Hint That One Veteran Won't Be Back in 2026

The Houston Texans might've just showed their hand that one tenured veteran from the last four years won't be returning to next season's roster.

The hint stems from a recent Texans jersey number announcement; one that puts recently-signed veteran linebacker Jake Hummel at the number 33 for his first season in Houston. But in doing so, it also puts him in a jersey last worn by former running back and team captain, Dare Ogunbowale.

Houston Texans LB Jake Hummel (@jakehummel35) is wearing number 33. Last assigned to Dare Ogunbowale. pic.twitter.com/vRPod30W3A — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) April 29, 2026

Ogunbowale, whose contract expired at the end of the 2025 season, had faced questions of whether or not the Texans would opt to bring him back for 2026 on a cheap, veteran deal.

Considering he has a team captain last season who had seen a good chunk of work in the special teams unit–– and even got snaps in the backfield at the start of 2025–– seeing that move come to fruition wasn't unreasonable to expect at some point in the off-months of the calendar.

There's still a chance for a late offseason deal to come to form, as many often do for lingering veterans on the market after free agency. But the swap of the number does tend to show that, more likely than not, Ogunbowale isn't returning to the Texans for a fifth season.

Dare Ogunbowale's Texans Tenure Over?

Before next season starts, the Texans still feel likely to address their running back room and the depth behind their top two guys, considering they decided not to within all three days of the draft.

David Montgomery and Woody Marks are an explosive duo, but bringing one piece to their existing depth could round out this backfield entirely with a nice layer of added security.

However, if the Texans do decide to do add onto their backfield, it feels like Ogunbowale won't be the one to fill that role.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) rushes against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Last season, while his special teams usage increased, Ogunbowale saw his offensive usage plummet to his lowest levels since joining the Texans. He had just 11 rushing attempts for 25 yards and a touchdown, coming out to a near-career-low 2.3 yards per carry.

He's a well-loved veteran in the building. But heading into what's slated to be his age-32 season in 2026, the Texans are seemingly opting for a different look in their running back room from the norm; one that relies on younger legs and more potential for production in the backfield.

Currently, the Texans' running back depth is down to six names: Montgomery and Marks, British Brooks, Jawhar Jordan, and a pair of UDFA additions in Noah Whittington and Josh Pitsenberger.

Unless one of those undrafted dart throws bursts onto the scene, running back will be a key component of the Texans' roster many circle as due for a veteran acquisition. Any injuries to their top two names would leave the backfield pretty depleted, and one more proven set of legs in the backfield could prevent that.

If that running back signing is in the works, though, don't hold your breath on Ogunbowale being the one to get the deal.

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