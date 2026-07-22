Texans Could Use Newly Signed DE in Denico Autry-Like Role

The Houston Texans reshaped their defensive line depth just a bit throughout this past offseason.

One of those decisions to change up the outlook on their defensive front centered around letting go of two veterans from last year's roster: Derek Barnett, as well as Denico Autry, who is expected to retire after 12 years in the NFL.

As a result, the Texans were tasked with replacing that production that each presented this past season. Considering both of them combined for over eight sacks throughout the year, their impact was certainly a bit more noteworthy than what meets the eye.

It seems like the Texans at least have a plan to replace one of those guys, and that's finding a player who can fill in Autry's role as a versatile, athletic, bigger-bodied defensive lineman who can line up both inside and on the outside of Houston's front as a rotational piece: Logan Hall.

Why Logan Hall Is Primed to Fill Denico Autry's Role

That vision for Hall seems to be exemplified within some recent comments from Texans assistant defensive line coach Frank Okam, who spoke about a bit about what their free agent addition from earlier this offseason can bring to the table.

“Logan Hall, some three-tech, things like that, and I think a different body type, but even bigger than Autry,” Okam said, via an interview from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. “But he can swing out and go out and tackle. He’s a guy that you look at as a versatile piece that you can move inside and outside and you can kind of create matchups based on what each offensive line we have for that week, where he can be best used.

Hall checks a of the same size and skillset boxes that Autry does, but perhaps even to a larger degree.

He measures in at 6-foot-6, 283 pounds, is a productive edge setter who's been a consistent rotational piece of the Buccaneers' line for the past four years, and can be someone who's athletic and has enough burst to shift from tackle to defensive end and do damage at either position.

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season in Tampa Bay, Hall played in 17 games while starting in 16 to put together a career-high 39 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He played in nearly 60% of the Buccaneers' total defensive snaps, which can also be a credit to his versatility and value to be had in being able to line up at multiple positions.

That led to the Texans paying a pretty decent sum of money to Hall in this year's free agency, signing a two-year, $13.7 million deal as a bit of an Autry replacement who's both younger and been more productive throughout the past couple of seasons.

What Logan Hall Said About His Versatility

Hall knows he can thrive in that role as a versatile chess piece who can be used on both the inside and outside as well.

In his mind, he feels like he tends to thrive more in that three-tech, defensive tackle mold more than being put on the outside, but is confident he can translate to either, and is willing to do whatever Houston's coaching staff wants out of him.

“I think I can do whatever is asked of me,” Hall said, via Wilson. “I have that versatility, that size. I’m big enough to play inside. I think I’m explosive enough and long enough to play outside. Ideally, for me, I think three-technique is home. I love that position. But, ultimately, whatever is asked of me to do, I think I can do it at a high level.”

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) reacts after a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) and outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans seem to value Hall's presence more on the inside too. He has a better size profile to do so, and might have more opportunities to get on the field there.

That means Houston might also need another defensive lineman who can spend more time on the outside as a third edge rusher behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter in an effort to replace Derek Barnett's snaps.

Whether that production stems from someone already on the roster, or if the Texans sign someone in training camp, that remains to be seen. But at least with someone like Hall already on the roster, and knowing he can shift on the outside as an impactful player as well, that's a good presence to have.

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