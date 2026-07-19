Ranking Each Texans Position Group From Best to Worst Before Training Camp

The Houston Texans' roster is looking extremely talented heading into this year's training camp, which now stands just a few days away before both rookies and veterans are in the building at the end of July.

All in all, this Texans' roster is a quality, playoff-level team that'll be competing for an AFC South title once again. But not everywhere on this Texans' roster is created equal in terms of their overall skillsets and depth.

Some spots on the roster are more talented with several reliable starters and depth pieces to lean on, while others have a few more question marks heading into camp, and perhaps deeper into the regular season.

So as training camp is right on the horizon, let's sort through the entire Texans roster to determine which position groups might be the strongest on the team, and where their biggest weaknesses might lie by ranking them from best to worst:

11. Offensive Tackle

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair, left, and offensive tackle Braden Smith, right, arrive for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Impactful Players: Aireontae Ersery, Braden Smith, Trent Brown

This offensive tackle group has a lot to prove this season––no doubt about it.

Aireontae Ersery is coming off an up-and-down rookie season as Houston's left tackle, and while Braden Smith was a big free agent addition from this offseason, he's been banged up through the past three years with various issues. On paper, they'll be the weak link of this offense altogether.

It's not to say there's no hope for this unit to exceed expectations. If Ersery takes a big jump in year two, and Smith can stay healthy, this offensive line tends to look a lot better and can pay off in a big way for C.J. Stroud and this rushing attack. If neither happens, though, it could be a similar story on the front lines from what we've seen in recent years.

10. Running Back

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Impactful Players: David Montgomery, Woody Marks

Like the Texans' offensive tackle room, their running back group also saw a big improvement this offseason by David Montgomery being added via trade with the Detroit Lions. His presence certainly help this rushing attack take a step forward from where they stood in 2025.

But this Texans rushing offense has a long way to go before being considered a strong point of this roster. Houston ranked 22nd in the NFL last season for total yards and 27th in total rushing touchdowns. Montgomery also comes off his worst career season and is now creeping close to 30 years old.

Until Montgomery can prove he can bounce back to be a true RB1 to lead this offense, it's hard to put this position group anywhere outside the back-end of these rankings.

9. Tight End

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Impactful Players: Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Marlin Klein

While this Texans tight end group still has a lot to sort out before next season, there are a lot of intriguing depth options that Houston has on hand that'll make for one of the more intriguing position battles across the roster in camp.

Dalton Schultz will be back in high rightful spot as TE1 and the top target in this room, the Texans' depth pieces are vast. Brevin Jordan is back from injury, Marlin Klein enters as Houston's second-round rookie, Cade Stover returns for his third season, and Foster Moreau could turn out to be a valuable veteran free agent addition.

How the depth chart will unravel, and whether those depth pieces turn into impactful parts of the offense remains to be seen. At the very least, this collection of tight ends does look a lot better than the way it did when Houston entered Week 1 last season.

8. Interior Offensive Line

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Impactful Players: Ed Ingram, Keylan Rutledge, Wyatt Teller

While the Texans' offensive interior does have questions to work through in training camp, they aren't faced with as drastic of concerns that their tackle position is faced with. It's also a bit deeper of a unit.

You've got a bona fide plus-level starter in Ed Ingram at right guard, a former Pro Bowler in Wyatt Teller on the other side, and first-round rookie Keylan Rutledge as the most favorable name to take control of the Texans' starting center spot.

But if not Rutledge, the Texans have several versatile pieces on the depth chart behind him in Evan Brown, Jake Andrews, and even a fourth-round rookie in Febechi Nwaiwu, who's an appealing option to develop for the future.

7. Quarterback

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Impactful Players: C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills

There's been a whole lot of chatter about this quarterback room throughout the past year. But even with the turbulent third season that C.J. Stroud put together, he's still viewed as a middle-of-the-road starter that many quarterback-needy teams would likely love to slot in as their own starter.

He'll also have a ton of opportunities to look even better this season than he did in his third year as well. The offensive line is better, his run game is way more stable, and another year in Nick Caley's offensive system is sure to help out a great deal for him as well.

On top of all that, the Texans also have a competent backup behind Stroud in Davis Mills, which gives this quarterback room a boost in the right direction in terms of these rankings. No. 7 feels like a reasonable placement.

6. Defensive Tackle

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Impactful Players: Sheldon Rankins, Tommy Togiai, Kayden McDonald

While there's no exactly a true star-level player leading the way in this Texans' interior, there's a bunch of solid, starting-level guys that Houston can bank on to fill in between their elite edge rushing unit.

You've got Sheldon Rankins, who had a strong season in 2025 now creeping into his 30s. Tommy Togiai was a welcomed surprise as a practice squad elevation mid-way through the season, and Kayden McDonald enters as a first-year player who could soon be a star-level piece to complement this defensive line well. But he might have some growing pains to traverse through in 2026.

At the very least, this defensive interior should be considered above-average when compared to other units around the NFL. However, it falls just shy of reaching this top five.

5. Linebacker

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Impactful Players: Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, Marte Mapu

Following a first-time Pro Bowl season from Azeez Al-Shaair in 2025 and another solid year for Henry To'oTo'o, the starting two linebackers for the Texans' defense are locked in for another year and have little questions about how they'll be performing in 2026.

The bigger question relies on who will be the primary backup in the Texans' linebacker room. E.J. Speed will reportedly be out for the year with a torn quad, and the one who will receive most of his snaps as a replacement is still yet to be determined.

Could it be one of the rookies in Wade Woodard or Austin Fisher who surprises? Marte Mapu, the Texans' trade acquisition from this offseason? Or maybe Jamal Hill, who's seen limited defensive reps throughout the past three seasons, but now has the biggest opportunity of his time in Houston? Time will tell.

4. Wide Receiver

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Impactful Players: Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Tank Dell

This Texans receiving corps is better than what they had last season, even if there weren't many changes to the room that had taken place through the offseason.

That's because this room is further developed, due to Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel likely taking jumps in their second year pro, and because it's healthier, due to Tank Dell set to return after missing the entire 2025 season. Pair that with Nico Collins leading the way as a true No. 1 option, C.J. Stroud will have a nice dose of appealing pass-catchers at his disposal.

There are some concerns of whether or not Collins has a true WR2 to rely on next to him. And as the season progresses, that'll become clearer with time. But if Higgins can continue the development he showcased at the end of his rookie season, Houston will be in good hands.

3. Safety

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Impactful Players: Calen Bullock, Jalen Pitre, Reed Blankenship

From top to bottom, there might not be a more deeper set of players compared to what the Texans have in their safety room.

From a Pro Bowler in Calen Bullock, to a versatile star in Jalen Pitre, two talented young players in Jaylen Reed and Kamari Ramsey, and a new veteran free agent signing from the Philadelphia Eagles, Reed Blankenship––who has a Super Bowl to his name from just two years ago.

This is a great group, and makes up a ton of the appeal Houston has in their secondary as a whole. There's just a bit more star power in other areas of the roster that holds them back from being any higher than No. 3 on the list.

2. Cornerback

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Impactful Players: Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Jaylin Smith

This Texans cornerback unit has a combination of both star power and depth that makes them an easy pick in being among the top two position groups the team has around the roster.

You've got Derek Stingley looking to piece together another All-Pro-level campaign, Kamari Lassiter looking to further establish himself as the best No. 2 corner in the NFL, and Jaylin Smith as their likely CB3, who will be returning from a season-ending injury in his rookie year, but is someone the Texans have a ton of confidence can meet expectations.

When pairing this next to a stellar safety unit like the Texans have in the back end, it tends to make this cornerback group look even better. These corners were pretty rock-solid last year and could turn out to be the best this Houston franchise has ever seen in 2026.

1. Defensive End

Jul 29, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Most Impactful Players: Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Logan Hall

The Texans do need to determine who their third edge rusher is on their defensive line. And that'll certainly be a big storyline for this defense in camp.

However, even with the uncertainty that remains down the depth chart for the Texans' defensive line, there's no question about the elite talents that Houston has starting between an All-Pro First Teamer in Will Anderson and another star in Danielle Hunter; quite possibly the best one-two punch at edge rusher in the league, and the lifeblood of how Houston operates on this side of the ball.

With that in mind, it only feels right for them to rank as the best position group the Texans have to offer, even if other areas of the roster are a bit deeper.

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