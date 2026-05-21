Texans Keep Showing Why Signing Another Edge Rusher Is Needed

The Houston Texans have attacked several big needs throughout their offseason to this point that now leaves this roster pretty well-rounded and prepared for OTAs that begin next week.

But there is one lingering need that sticks out on the Texans' depth chart that hasn't been addressed quite as aggressively as initially thought headed into the offseason: that's their edge depth behind the elite duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

For a team that's as loaded as the Texans at the top of their edge rusher room, adding another body to the mix who would inevitably fill in as a primary backup might not jump out as a giant need to circle on paper. After all, Anderson and Hunter posted over 30 combined sacks last year and haven't shown any signs of slowing down.

But there is some significant value for the Texans to have one more solid edge rusher to have onboard their roster, which was described quite well by Houston defensive line coach Rod Wright during a recent interview on Texans All-Access.

Above all, it keeps the top talent of Anderson and Hunter refreshed and healthier for longer.

“You don’t want to wear Will and Danielle out," Wright said (h/t @TexansCommenter on X). "You don’t want him to be exhausted in two-minute. I learned from that my first year here... Atlanta, we’re stopping the run. We put all of the efforts into stopping him [Bijan Robinson], we get in the two-minute, and Will is gassed. I remember watching that game, and I’m like, ‘Man, I've got to save him."

"The other part of it: our backups are pretty freaking good too. Dylan Horton, Derek Barnett... A lot of times, let’s save Will for third down. Let's save Danielle for third down. Maybe save [Sheldon Rankins]."

"These guys are in on a base down where they can stop the run, then it’s third-and-long, and we throw our guys in there. You don't want to gas our guys out. In the long term that best for our guys health, continuity on the sidelines... Guys get better over the course of time.”

Texans DL coach Rod Wright on rotating defensive lineman:



“You don’t want to wear Will & Danielle out. You don’t want him to be exhausted in 2 minute. I learned from that my first year here. Atlanta, we’re stopping the run, we put all of the efforts into stopping him (Bijan),… pic.twitter.com/RDY856BoIy — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) May 21, 2026

Another Edge Rusher Would Benefit Texans Tremendously

In reality, this Texans' pass rush has such a high ceiling because of the talent Houston possesses at the top of the totem pole off the edge

That means making sure they're firing on all cylinders and have the surrounding personnel— both starting next to them and behind them on the depth chart— to maximize their abilities and longevity throughout the season is critical to their success.

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after his sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Texans could still benefit immensely from a third veteran edge rusher to bring that exact spark, considering their depth at the position isn't exactly as strong as it was last year.

Denico Autry and Derek Barnett have since both departed from the roster, leaving a group of Dylan Horton, Dominique Robinson, and Sabastian Harsh as the main competition behind their top two names.

Sure, one of those three could step up for a bit of a breakout year, but one more veteran does add some nice security.

Such a signing could eventually be in the works if the Texans see a name on the open market; they could grab it at a cheap deal. And with guys like Jadeveon Clowney, Cameron Jordan, and Von Miller still up for grabs, perhaps one could pique Houston's interest as an addition for training camp to eventually cement a spot on the 53-man roster leading up to Week 1.

If that signing does come to fruition, it's hard to poke any more holes in this elite Texans defense. They'll have star talent at the top of each position group, serviceable depth behind them, and a real chance to emerge as the clear best defensive unit in the NFL.

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