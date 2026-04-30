Azeez Al-Shaair's Texans Extension Puts Him Among Elite-Paid LBs

The Houston Texans' newest extension for Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair places him in an elite category of players at his position—to the point where Al-Shaair now ranks among the three highest-paid linebackers in the league.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Texans' new extension for Al-Shaair is valued at $54 million across three years; a number that's near the top of the linebacker market, and effectively keeps him signed on through the 2029 season.

The extension for #Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair is a three-year, $54 million deal, sources tell @RapSheet and me. Close to the top of the linebacker market in a deal done ahead of what would’ve been a contract year for Al-Shaair. https://t.co/pw2InrYHMp — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 29, 2026

With $54 million total on the extension, it's a number that places Al-Shaair as the third-highest-paid linebacker in the NFL, averaging out to $18 million AAV.

The only two names to place higher than Al-Shaair in terms of AAV on their respective deals: Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith at $20 million, and league-leading Zack Baun and his eye-popping $21 million with the Philadelphia Eagles; both of which are All-Pro level talents.

But now Al-Shaair is right on the cusp of both, and it comes after having just made his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance and his best season since first arriving in Houston back in 2024.

So from the Texans' perspective, it's certainly a steep investment to make, especially at the linebacker position. But for the value Al-Shaair offers on the field, it's money well spent in the long term.

Azeez Al-Shaair's New Extension is More Than Deserved

Al-Shaair has made his presence felt–– both in terms of numbers and in terms of his impact for the Texans' defense specifcially–– as one of the top, most impactful linebackers in the NFL today.

This past season, he played in 16 games with the Texans, where he collected 103 total tackles, nine passes defended, and two interceptions. It was his third season in the league where he's logged over 100 tackles in a single season, and did so on the third different team of his career.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Outside of his statistics and consistency in both coverage and being one of the best tacklers in the NFL, he's a perfect encapsulation of the types of players and mindsets the Texans and DeMeco Ryans love to have on their defense.

He's climbed from being an undrafted product in 2019 to being a vital team captain, and plays with some of the most relentless, unmatched aggression in the league across any position, which translates to other players around the defense that make this elite-level group as good, and as powerful as it is.

$18 million a year is a bit pricey for any player in the NFL. But he's got several good seasons left ahead of him, is coming fresh off a career campaign. And in a league where the cap continues to go up year after year, cementing Al-Shaair's numbers sooner rather than later was always the right, and most expected decision from the Texans brass before the 2026 season arrived.

Now, the Texans have Al-Shaair locked in for the next four years, and should showcase exactly why the Texans decided to invest such a high price in his services all throughout that stretch.

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