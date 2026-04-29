The One Player Texans Must Extend After Azeez Al-Shaair Contract

The Houston Texans have tackled another big piece of their offseason to-do list by signing Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair to a three-year, $34 million extension, keeping him signed on through the 2029 season.

The #Texans and Pro Bowl LB Azeez Al-Shaair have agreed to terms on a 3-year extension, per @MikeGarafolo and me.



A nice payday for a big-time defender and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in a deal negotiated by Jason Chayut of @SPORTSTARSNYC. pic.twitter.com/P3Q7zDMYeD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2026

It's yet another entry into the Texans' long list of extensions dealt out through the past few months to retain their key contributors on both sides of the ball roster.

Before Al-Shaair, it was Hunter who got a one-year, $40 million extension, Ka'imi Fairbairn to a two-year, $12 million deal, and of course, the big one, Will Anderson's monster $150 million deal for the three years following his fifth-year option.

For the most part, the Texans have done what they needed to in terms of addressing contract situations that might be on the horizon before they're staring them right in the face. It's good news for this roster's outlook across the next two seasons.

But there is one player left who still needs his long-term future hashed out with the Texans––perhaps as soon as this offseason––before the front office can consider their offseason to-do list truly complete, and everyone locked under contract for the length they should be.

And no, it's not C.J. Stroud. Not yet, anyways.

It's Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins, who Texans general manager Nick Caserio has made clear won't be traded amid previous buzz during the draft, but needs to re-affirm that commitment with a much-needed extension.

Nico Collins is Primed to Be Texans' Next Extension

The Texans don't have any immediate concerns as it relates to Collins' future with the team. He's under contract for both 2026 and 2027 for a bargain deal at around $20 millon for each season.

In terms of the going market rate for top NFL receivers, Collins sits well below that mark. His contract is about half as much in terms of annual value as Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are seeing on their respective $40 million deals, which means when the time comes, the Texans' wideout is due for his own.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) reacts after an incomplete pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That'll be a big bill for the Texans to foot. And for a star-studded roster like their own, his estimated contract value will be yet another expensive piece to fit into the puzzle with nine-figure guys like Anderson and Derek Stingley Jr. already locked in. But there's no doubt that he's worth that money.

Texans Shouldn't Hesitate on a New Deal

Outside of some lingering health issues (which have still allowed Collins to post three straight 1,000-yard regular seasons), he's been a consistent top 10 to 15 receiver in the NFL, holding an established rapport with C.J. Stroud, and still has several productive years ahead of him at 27 years old.

Like Anderson and Stingley, Collins is one of those cornerstone pieces of the Texans that should be paid like it. And when factoring in how the market is trending, it’s probably best to pay his dues now, rather than waiting for his number to only keep climbing.

Especially for wide receivers, that number won't be getting any cheaper, so if Houston were committed to Collins as a focal point of their future endeavors offensively, they can lock in his price, save money against the cap in the short term, and lock in their WR1 for what would likely be at least four years, if not longer.

The Texans' strategy to get ahead of the 8-ball when paying their top talent has been shown up time and time again, just like they've managed to do once again with a new three-year deal for Al-Shaair. And thus far, doing so has panned out to be pretty effective.

If Collins can be the next one up for that payday to extend him past 2020, it makes this already-strong offseason for Houston look even better than it does right now.

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