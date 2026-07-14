Baker Mayfield Explains How Texans' Trash Talk Fueled Bucs' 2025 MNF Win

The Houston Texans suffered just five losses throughout their 2025 regular season–– but saw three of those happen within the first three weeks of the year that dropped them to an ugly 0-3 record off the bat.

One of those losses happened on the primetime stage of Monday Night Football during Week 2 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coming down to a narrow 19-20 defeat behind a late comeback led by Baker Mayfield in a pretty solid performance.

In all, Mayfield put together 215 passing yards on a 65% completion rate, and two touchdowns on what was a rather impressive Texans defense, even in the first half of the regular season.

And it seems like part of that strong performance from Mayfield happened to be motivated by some of the trash talk that the Texans' defense had handed him early in the game, as revealed in Netflix's latest season of Quarterback.

How Texans' Trash Talk Motivated Baker Mayfield on MNF

The trash talk from the Texans' side had actually first been sparked by veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was a part of Houston's three-game losing streak to start the season off before being abruptly cut after their Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But before his time with Houston came to an end, Gardner-Johnson made sure to make his presence felt in the form of getting the opposing team riled up with some of his in-game banter––which is exactly what he did against the Buccaneers and Mayfield in Week 2.

As described by Mayfield, it wouldn't be the first time that Gardner-Johnson had some words for him. The two have had a history of subtle tension leading up to last season's matchup on Monday Night Football, which showed up in the second half of action between the Texans and Buccaneers.

"Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, just... years of him talking trash about me. And when you finally play somebody like that, you're going to let him have it," Mayfield said.

Baker Mayfield shares on Quarterback on @netflix how trash talk from CJ Gardner-Johnson fueled him in a comeback win vs the Texans in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on MNF.



Baker early in the game responding to trash talk: “Who you talking to? Shut your b**** a** up.”



“I was… pic.twitter.com/Nb5BCb18Y4 — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) July 14, 2026

The two had a bit of a back-and-forth when the Buccaneers were stuck in their own end zone––which lasted a few seconds–– before the two sides really came face to face in the fourth quarter following a scramble from Mayfield.

Mayfield slid for a first down, was down on the field in some pain with a banged up knee, and led to some more comments from Gardner-Johnson.

"That's what you get! Get your b---- a-- up!" Gardner-Johnson said after the play.

"We're good," Mayfield replied.

"I'll f--- you up!" Gardner-Johnson shot back.

Then came a bit of a light skirmish from the Buccaneers and Texans before getting back to action.

However, it wouldn't take long for Mayfield to respond in a big way in the final two minutes of action with a statement scramble on a 4th-and-10 that put Tampa Bay in scoring range, and then led to them punching in a touchdown via a Rachaad White goal line touchdown.

“I was banged up. Sprained my MCL, bone bruise, not feeling great," Mayfield said. "But then I hear ‘get your b**** a** up!" So you pop up, adrenaline kicks in, and forget you’re hurt. I had to let him know that it doesn’t matter if I’m 100% or 50%, you can still get it anywhere.”

It goes to show that, while sometimes, trash talk can work in your favor, there's some players who hear that noise and get an extra dose of energy because of it.

Mayfield is a textbook example of that, and ultimately gave the Buccaneers some extra juice to get over the hump in the final moments of what was Houston's home opener of last season.

This year, Houston will hope not to fall victim to a similar fate so early in the season on their home turf, which might come a bit easier without facing Mayfield, or having Gardner-Johnson barking on their side of the field.

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