Don't Expect Texans to Add Another WR This Offseason–– And Here's Why

One area of the Houston Texans' roster that's faced some lingering questions heading into the 2026 season has been their wide receiver room.

Obviously, there's no concern about who will be leading the offense in targets: that's Nico Collins, who's done so for the past three seasons with consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns, and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down whatsoever.

As to who will be the one settling in behind Collins at WR2 and WR3 is still to be determined. Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson all have their respective upside that makes them worth a look, but also face some big uncertainties as well.

That's led to many speculating whether or not the Texans will add an established veteran receiver to the room before next season to alleviate some of that pressure.

With big names like Keenan Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Deebo Samuel all up for grabs on the market, Houston at least has a few appealing options on the table, if that's the approach they were interested in taking.

However, it seems like the chances of the Texans doing so are looking pretty unlikely.

Texans Not Looking to Add to WR Room?

In a recent mailbag from the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander, one question emerged concerning whether or not the Texans might be interested in adding another piece to the wide receiver room ahead of training camp.

The answer? Probably not. Because if they were going to, that signing would've happened already.

"If the Texans were looking to sign a free-agent receiver, they would have done so by now to give him time to get acclimated to the team. But they haven’t," Alexander wrote.

"The Texans like their current receiver group and will give them every opportunity to show that in camp. Obviously, if there’s an injury or they feel they aren’t getting much production from that group, then it’s possible they would sign one. But for now, I don’t expect it."

A lot can shift for the Texans between now and the start of the season. Injuries, depth chart changes, training camp performances— you name it. As the landscape currently stands, though, a move in the wide receiver room seems like it's not quite on the front office's radar.

And while there could be some underlying concern about just how strong this receiving corps might be, it makes sense from the Texans’ perspective to hold off on adding another name to this room if they are truly confident in the growth this current group has in store.

Why Holding Off on Adding Another WR Makes Sense

Bringing in another big name, while it could add a little more security to the room, is a bit counterintuitive to letting the current pieces in the mix spread their wings for a strong season.

Guys like Higgins and Noel would get far less opportunities, snaps, and targets, and leave their investments as second- and third-round picks a year ago looking a little bit more head-scratching. For someone like Dell, his runway to getting back into the action now that he's fully healthy becomes tougher.

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So rather than rushing to try and plug those potential holes, taking a patient approach might be the right one in this situation.

Houston can see what their second-year pass-catchers are made of, see how strong Dell looks in his first year back to full health, then potentially address any need at the position later in the year if there is one.

But if just one of those aforementioned pieces pops as the Texans hope; whether that be a big jump from Higgins or Noel, or even Dell bouncing back to the same form he was pre-injury, then the conversations regarding Houston's need for another wide receiver become far less pressing.

For now, let's just wait and see what this Texans offense looks like in training camp and early into the season before rushing to conclusions about how weak this wide receiver room is. Because it might just catch many by surprise once everyone's back on the field.

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