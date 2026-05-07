Texans Shouldn’t Rule Out Reuniting With Stefon Diggs

Earlier this week, free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs was officially found not guilty in his legal case from December of 2025 for felony strangulation, misdemeanor assault, and battery that could now uplift the pause put on his future status in the NFL, and potentially find a new home before next season.

Diggs presents an interesting free agent situation to approach for several teams.

Diggs, who was with the New England Patriots in 2025, logged over 1,000 receiving yards, 85 receptions, and four touchdowns back to 100% health from his 2024 ACL tear, showing he's more than capable of being a valuable weapon in an NFL passing attack, and is still up for grabs after over two months of being on the market.

If any team were to take a chance on him, maybe it's the Houston Texans, where Diggs had suited up during that injury-shortened 2024 season, and might not be too outlandish of a signing to pursue, if this front office wanted to keep up the trends of their aggressive offseason to this point.

Could Texans Make Sense for Stefon Diggs Again?

In terms of the Texans' lingering needs around the roster heading into 2026, receiver has been an area Houston's seemingly felt pretty confident in, with the only moves made to the position being to swap out Christian Kirk for new sixth-round pick Lewis Bond.

But the Texans aren't exactly in a spot where they couldn't at least consider adding another face to this existing arsenal of weapons, even when factoring in the young pieces like Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel brought in from last year's draft, and Bond from their most recent.

Diggs, who's been a proven reliable pass-catcher for his past decade in the league, would naturally be worth a look from the Texans brass if those late-offseason upgrades were on the table––especially since they already have a history together.

The Texans aren't too far removed from when they last saw how Diggs looked in this passing attack, considering he was just in the building in 2024. And those results turned out to be pretty positive in his eight games played, albeit with a different offensive coordinator at the helm, Bobby Slowik.

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) walks towards the sideline before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Diggs finished those eight showings averaging just under six catches a game for 62 yards per, ranking first and second among the Texans' pass-catchers, respectively. He might not have been on the field for a full 17-game slate, but when he was out there, he was a nice asset to have at C.J. Stroud's disposal.

But once hitting the 2025 offseason, his situation in Houston got a bit tougher to navigate following his ACL tear.

The Texans couldn't come to terms to re-sign him in the offseason, left him to go to New England, and saw him have another bounce-back year, still proving worthy of being a featured receiver in an NFL offense.

He's set to turn 33 years old in November. There's no doubt he'd be a short-term, one- or two-year piece. But there's little doubt his presence in Houston's receiver room wouldn't at least make their outlook a bit better from where things stand now.

The Biggest Hurdle to Signing Stefon Diggs

The biggest wrinkle for a Diggs fit in Houston, however, could be the price tag.

Diggs is fresh off signing his $69 million, three-year deal with the Patriots––albeit while not fully guaranteed–– last offseason and might be a sign of what he might be expecting on the market today for his next deal, wherever that may be.

As intriguing as Diggs' fit could be, it's hard to expect the Texans to shell out big money to the receiver position when considering the extensive spending they've already done this summer on free agent deals and extensions.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio walks on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston's $19 million in available cap space does offer some flexibility, but not enough for Houston to be paying a premium on veteran receiver talent. So both sides would have to work things out on a financial basis before any Diggs signing starts to gain traction.

On a team-friendly, short-term deal, though, there might be more positives than negatives for his reintroduction in Houston.

He offers another set of steady, veteran hands for C.J. Stroud, a target he's already got previous chemistry with, and could be another easy way to put this offense in the best position for success in a pivotal 2026 campaign, which has been a prime focus for this Texans brass all offseason long.

So if Diggs is up for it, maybe a second stint in H-Town wouldn't be the worst idea from the Texans' brass, and could be one to consider the longer he stays up for grabs.

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