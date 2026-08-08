How Tank Dell Factors Into Texans’ WR Group This Season

The Houston Texans are getting closer and closer to seeing the return of Tank Dell to their offense.

But with Dell's return gradually becoming more real, the next big question that's up to be answered once he's finally back on the field is just how he'll factor into the Texans’ offense.

And based on the early signs we're seeing in camp, just because Dell is getting back on the field doesn't mean he'll be a featured piece of the offense right off the bat.

Likely Off to a Slow Start

The Texans have already taken a slow and steady approach to Dell's return to practice. And they'll likely keep that trend true once they get into the season as well. Perhaps he might be ready to go by Week 1, or if he is, he's elevated to play in a limited fashion.

But the workload that he sees probably won't be as steep compared to some other receivers in the room. That's just the nature of the depth at the position, along with how the Texans have been operating with Dell's injury and his recovery.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Collins is due for at least 75% of the snaps, Jayden Higgins is due for at least 65%, Noel will be worth around 50%, and Hutchinson has seen over 45% his way for the past two seasons. Now does Dell squeeze into that, especially fresh off a severe knee injury?

So don't be surprised if you see Dell start off the year with limited production on a weekly basis, to then see his presence ramp up within the Texans' offense once getting deeper into the year, and he's able to get more comfortable.

Snap Count Won't Mirror 2024's

With that decreased workload Dell probably has coming his way in mind, you probably won't see the same snap count he saw in this offense the last time he was on the field.

In 2024, Dell's snap count was steep. He played in nearly 70% of the Texans' offensive snaps for the games he was active for, which was higher than his rookie year in which he had better production week over week.

But this season, it feels like it'd be a surprise to see Dell's snap percentage rise much higher than 50% over the course of the year. Guys like Collins, Higgins, and the combination of Hutchinson and Dell are going to be due their respective work, and the Texans don't exactly need to hand heavy snaps over to their recently recovered wideout.

Has Potential to Rise Up the Depth Chart

Just because Dell might have a slow start doesn't mean he can't rise up the ranks quickly.

He's already proven to be capable of doing just that in the room as a third-round pick in 2023, and he could make a similar rise happen in 2026, if he looks like he has the same level of explosiveness in this offense like the first time he was in it.

Dell, when healthy, has a ton of built-up chemistry with his quarterback, C.J. Stroud. He's also shown to be a potent red zone threat that can be thrown into the offense as an impact player in those situations. Those two factors alone will get Dell on the field.

So he may start the year getting the fifth-most targets in the room. But he could just as easily rise up to catch the second or third-most touchdowns at the position, and see the third-most snaps.

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