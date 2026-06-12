Don't Fall for This Biggest Overreaction From Texans Minicamp

The Houston Texans have closed out their three days of mandatory minicamp for what will be their last time in the building for an organized practice until training camp is here next month.

And in those three days, there was a lot to gather from those brief practices, even if players weren't in full pads.

But of the developments that came from that short time at the facility, there was one player who garnered a bit of an overreaction compared to where his expectations should be at entering next season: it was none other than tight end Brevin Jordan.

Brevin Jordan's Stock Is Rising, But There's Caution to Be Had

Of anyone on the Texans' roster who saw their stock rise some of the most during OTAs and minicamps, Brevin Jordan is certainly in that conversation.

Many, including myself, have been high on what Jordan has shown through that time in the building. After back-to-back years of going down with season-ending injuries, Jordan is back to being a participant in practice and showing he's ready to compete for a role in this offense for 2026.

Veterans like Foster Moreau have applauded his route-running and ability to be a vertical threat. Other observers at practice have highlighted Jordan's playmaking that's jumping out in particular, and it's set the stage for some high expectations to be had for the 26-year-old heading into the year.

Texans TE Brevin Jordan has been making plays in team throughout OTAs via @jharrisfootball & @TexansVoice.



Brevin has been working back from his injury during last camp & Demeco Ryans discussed a big play he had when media was not there for a practice. pic.twitter.com/C9Nj1Z2Z5e — Jacob (@JacobBarzilla) June 7, 2026

Yet, that rising stock also needs to be paired with a glass of some "Settle Down Juice." Because despite Jordan getting off to a hot start in the offseason program, there's a lot that needs to be done between now and the start of next season before he can be deemed a true impact player on the offensive end.

Why Expectations Need to Be Tempered for Brevin Jordan

For one, Jordan still hasn't played a live, in-game snap since September of 2024. That's a lot of time to be out of the fold.

There's a huge difference between minicamp practices in t-shirts and shorts compared to the physicality of a real game, as good as he may look right now.

Ensuring he's still got the same juice he had as a pass-catcher in 2023, and able to stay durable over the course of an entire 17-game season, is a huge jump that we're still not 100% sure he'll be able to take on without any lapses.

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Another factor that's worth noting is the amount of competition that Jordan still faces in the tight end room.

Of those fighting to stay on the roster outside of Dalton Schultz, the Texans have Foster Moreau, Cade Stover, and Marlin Klein all gunning to be as high as TE2 on the depth chart with Jordan, or could inevitably see their stock plummet to being a cutdown day casualty.

So Jordan still isn't exactly a lock to make the Texans' 53-man roster. Sure, his chances are looking good right now. But there's at least five players at the position who will be competing for some run in the offense for next season.

For Jordan to show out as a notable piece of the Texans' tight end room this year, he'll not only have to sort his way through that competition. However, he'll also need to make enough of an impact as both a pass-catcher and a positive blocker to get a decent share of snaps in the offense.

Stefon Diggs posting this clip from Texans training camp in 2024 on his instagram:



Watch Brevin Jordan work against Will Anderson Jr. on the edge in pass protection.



If he can stay healthy there is absolutely a role for him in any offense. pic.twitter.com/c1PBWzrzLk — Jacob (@JacobBarzilla) June 11, 2026

As the landscape currently stands, Schultz will be the clear top target in the room, Moreau seems likely to claim the TE2 spot for the dual-threat ability he offers. And if the Texans want to develop their second rounder in Klein, he may also be ahead of Jordan on the depth chart that leaves him as fourth on the totem pole.

In the case of a player like Jordan, whose game hinges on making his mark as a big-bodied threat in the passing game, that doesn't leave a ton of room to have a significant impact in the offense, especially if someone like Schultz will almost certainly eat into his targets.

That means he'll have to become a really strong force as a blocker for the run game and in pass protection, or emerge as a vertical threat the Texans simply can't leave off the field; both of which are big jumps from just being on the roster bubble.

Bottom Line

So could Jordan find his way on the 53-man roster come time for cutdown day later this year? No doubt. At this point, he seems more than likely to do so.

But even if he does, will Jordan be someone that finds more than 30 targets his way throughout next season? Considering he's never done that once in his career, paired with the vast competition that sits ahead of him, doing so is much easier said than done.

So for now, we'll reserve any steep expectations for Jordan until he's able to truly emerge as a premier contributor in the room that can be heavily utilized in 12 or 13 personnel.

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