The Houston Texans' training camp is just days away from getting officially kicked off. Rookies have already reported earlier this week, and veterans will be in the building later next week with practices to start up on July 29th.

And in those practices will be several position battles to determine either some starting spots, or key depth spots around the roster–– a few of which will be more important, or more undetermined, than others.

There's one roster battle on the Texans, though, seems to check both of those boxes as both important and undetermined, and will be one that I'm certainly going to keep a close eye on in the weeks ahead to see just exactly that verdict unfolds.

That battle centers around the tight end position, and who of the four contenders could rise to the top as the second name on the depth chart right behind Dalton Schultz, the Texans' second-leading receiver from last season.

Who to Keep Watch of in Texans' TE Room

The Texans currently have seven players listed on their 90-man roster within the tight end room, but really, four players in particular will be squarely in the running for becoming the offense's TE2: Cade Stover, Brevin Jordan, Foster Moreau, and the rookie, Marlin Klein.

And there's a specific case to be made for all four in that group to lead the way in snaps at the position this season–– perhaps even enough to consider the Texans carrying five tight ends onto the roster in Week 1.

Cade Stover was one of two tight ends to make the roster last season and has versatility at fullback. Jordan is the most explosive receiving weapon amongst the four if he's recovered from back-to-back season-ending injuries. Moreau is the most experienced and best-blocking tight end. And any second-round rookie like Klein has a chance to quickly rise up the depth chart with strong camp and preseason performances.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So really, it's a matter of both preference that the Texans value in that second tight end spot, paired with how well they perform in the weeks ahead. If one stumbles a bit more than the rest, then it makes deciding upon four tight ends instead of five a bit easier to make, if that's not the expected plan to this point.

How I Expect the Texans' TE Battle to Pan Out

There's a lot that can happen between now and cutdown day at the end of August. But there are at least a few certainties to expect when it comes to the Texans' tight end room:

The Texans will be looking for blocking-focused tight ends to work within Nick Caley's scheme, while also balancing out Schultz’s skillset as a vertical threat in the passing game. Marlin Klein will be one of the tight ends to make the 53-man roster, but his place on the depth chart is far from guaranteed. Brevin Jordan had a strong offseason program and will be searching to build off of that momentum in training camp.

Just by basing some predictions off of that, Klein feels likely to be either TE2 or TE3 on the depth chart, so long as he's fully healthy and able to be a quick study in the Texans' offense. Brevin Jordan, who's looked strong through the offseason and can work well as a blocker and receiving threat, feels like a solid bet to make the cut as well.

So that leaves you with three tight ends already locked in on the roster, if all holds to form. I'd expect Jordan––the more polished, experienced name in the room––to claim more snaps than Klein off the bat, but the rookie could certainly have a surprise in store as well.

As for who's the odd man out to make the cut, if the Texans are limiting themselves to four bodies in the room, it feels more likely that Stover would be just that.

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did he have an underwhelming season in 2025 when handed the role of TE2 behind Schultz, but Moreau was a bit of an early, priority signing for the Texans this offseason who can be a strong blocker in multiple tight end sets, and can be an underrated pass-catcher in a pinch.

Stover doesn't have the same level of experience, proven production, and versatility as an in-line blocker. And if the Texans want to find a fullback to use in their offense, someone like British Brooks in the backfield can fill that mold, and prevents Houston from having to carry five tight ends into Week 1.

So right now, I've got Schultz, Jordan, Klein, and Moreau making the cut, in the depth chart in that order, and Stover, along with Layne Pryor and Louis Hansen, missing out. But of course, camp and preseason can change everything about these initial expectations. So we'll see what happens.

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