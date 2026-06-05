Texans Might Have NFL's Best-Kept Secret in Their TE Room

The Houston Texans have done a lot of work to their tight end room throughout this offseason.

They selected Marlin Klein in the second round of the draft, signed former New Orleans Saints veteran Foster Moreau to a two-year deal, and even just as recently as this past week, added an undrafted free agent to the mix in UCONN's Louis Hansen.

It's a major step forward from the depth the Texans had at the position in 2025. Outside of Dalton Schultz, no other tight end on the roster logged over 270 regular-season snaps or 100 receiving yards, signaling to Houston that they needed to make some offseason tweaks. And they did.

However, even outside of those new additions, there's one tight end on the roster who's been on the team for the past four seasons who seems to be trending up in a big way heading into the 2026 campaign: that's 25-year-old Brevin Jordan.

Brevin Jordan Being Deemed Texans' Best-Kept Secret?

It's only a few weeks into the Texans' offseason program, so it's easy to get carried away as we still sit over three months out from the regular season kicking off.

Even still, it seems as if Jordan has begun making some big waves within the building after missing the past two seasons due to injury.

During an interview with Foster Moreau with Texans All-Access, he broke down some of his first impressions from Houston's tight end room after joining the team earlier this offseason, and wound up giving some notable praise to Jordan as someone who's stood out in a big way.

“We've got some guys who definitely have some skills that are better than others. That exists," Moreau said. "Brevin [Jordan] does a great job of helping us out too. He’s an excellent player."

"I call him the best kept secret in the National Football League, he’s just been on IR these last two years. But, oh man, that guys got juice. When you see 9 run routes, he kicks ass."

Jordan Could Be Valuable Asset Behind Dalton Schultz

It's hard to get a real grasp on where exactly Jordan––who's been sidelined since the beginning of the 2024 season with back-to-back season-ending knee injuries––stands in terms of the tight end depth chart at this point in the season. That's especially so at this early in the offseason.

However, hearing some strong feelings from a tenured veteran like Moreau about how potent Jordan can be as a pass-catcher is sure to be welcomed by Houston's staff and every Texans fan looking for better production behind Schultz this upcoming season.

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In Jordan's first three years being fully healthy in Houston, he's largely been a complementary depth piece in the room while being under three different coaching staffs.

From 2021 to 2023, he had three-consecutive seasons of totaling at least 20 receptions and 120 yards, also securing five touchdowns over that stretch.

A lot can change between two years and two season-ending injuries. But if he's back to 100% and able to key in on his skillset as a vertical threat, his presence could open up this offense even further with another layer of optionality in multiple tight end personnel.

Competition in the TE Room Only Getting Better

Jordan's potential emergence ahead of training camp also makes the competition in that tight end room look even more intriguing than the landscape is already shaping up to be.

Between Jordan, Schultz, Moreau, Klein, and Cade Stover, that's a lot for Houston to work with between now and roster cutdown day. It's tough to expect all five to be on board the team by the time Week 1 arrives, yet having more than enough talent and depth tends to be a good problem to have.

As to how that depth chart and the final roster cuts will shake out between now and the beginning of December remain to be seen. But don't be shocked if Jordan begins to quietly emerge as someone who can be a real impact player in this offense for 2026.

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