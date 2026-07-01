ESPN's Offseason Grade for Texans Misses the Mark for One Reason

The Houston Texans' offseason has been primarily productive in several ways.

They bolstered the defense to an even higher level than it stood last season, tweaked multiple positions of need on the offensive side of the ball, and still retained virtually every piece that made them a 12-win team in 2025 with hopes that this season can be even better.

And because of that, you won't find many that give the Texans a failing grade for their work done through the past few months. ESPN's latest batch of offseason grades didn't do that either.

But what ESPN did do is not give the Texans' the love they truly deserved for their offseason changes; a large part of which came because of a bit of a puzzling reason.

Why ESPN Missed the Mark With Their Texans Offseason Grade

In Seth Walder's latest breakdown of the Texans' offseason, he gave them a grade of a B-. Not bad, all things considered.

However, when it came down to Walder to outline the lowest point of the Texans' moves, his least favorite decision was actually their move to trade with the Detroit Lions for David Montgomery; highlighting their draft assets given up, paired with his steep age that makes this move troublesome.

"I was much less enthused by the Montgomery trade, in which the Texans gave up fourth- and seventh-round picks (plus OL Juice Scruggs as a throw-in)," Walder wrote. "The team needed a running back to pair with Woody Marks, but considering Montgomery's age -- 29 is ancient in running back years -- this was an inefficient use of resources."

There are some fair points made in that argument: a fourth-round pick might be a little steep for a 29-year-old running back. And when projecting how much time Montgomery has for truly impactful production in the backfield, three years might be the cap on that.

So realistically, he's a short-term plug, rather than a long-term answer.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But to consider the move their lowest point of the offseason feels a bit drastic. That's because there's a real chance that Montgomery ends up as one of, if not, their most impactful acquisition from the past few months for next season.

The Cost to Land Montgomery Was Steep, But So Is His Impact

The Texans had no choice but to address their running back position this summer in some shape or form.

Pairing together Joe Mixon's injury that still seems to have him sidelined heading into next season, along with the lack of existing depth in the room, it was one of their most glaring holes on the roster. Add in Houston's struggling production in the run game throughout 2025, that need became even more dire to attack.

So the Texans had three options to bring in that talent:

1. They could've signed one in free agency, which would've sapped them of a ton of cap flexibility.



2. They could've drafted one, but in a draft class void of top-tier running backs outside of Jeremiyah Love, and likely with higher than a fourth-rounder they used for Montgomery.



3. They could've traded for one––which they ended up doing with a couple of day-three picks and a reserve offensive lineman.

It feels like, out of all of those options, the Texans took the best approach to limit the assets they had to give up, while still getting a good running back in return.

And make no mistake, while Montgomery is 29 years old, he still looks more than capable of shouldering the load Houston needs him to.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (96) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season, Montgomery did have his lowest totals in terms of rushing yards and total touches of his career. So the recent numbers aren't that appealing. But the Lions also left him to his lowest snap count ever of 37%, and he still hauled in eight touchdowns in the process as a true goal-line threat.

The Texans should be able to unlock a much better season out of him. His usage will be higher, he'll be able to keep this offensive production steady on early downs and on the goal line, and act as a perfect complement to the explosive, pass-catching Woody Marks, who now slots in as RB2.

So when taking all of that in, sure, the Texans gave up a decent bit of assets in exchange for landing Montgomery. Yet, if he's able to stabilize this rushing attack, stay healthy, and take some responsibilities off the shoulders of Marks and C.J. Stroud, you'll be able to chalk this move up as a big win.

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