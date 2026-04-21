Energized C.J. Stroud Turning Heads at Texans' Offseason Workouts

It seems like Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is already starting his offseason training and conditioning off on the right foot.

Kicking off the week of the draft, the Texans started the first day of their offseason training session by getting back in the building for the first time since the end of last season, and thus providing the coaching staff with a refreshed look at their players after a few months out of the fold.

And for Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, when it comes to his quarterback, Stroud appears to be looking both energized and physically prepared for his fourth season running the show:

"C.J., he shows up here, he’s looking like he’s in great shape," Ryans said at the Texans' offseason program. “He’s revved up. He’s ready to go."

"It all starts with your mindset, how you’re attacking the offseason. C.J. is going to attack it the right way, so I’m excited to see him continue to work, continue to grow as a player, as a leader."

C.J. Stroud Taking Advantage of Pivotal Offseason

Coming off an up-and-down year three with a brutal playoff conclusion, Stroud has the weight on his shoulders to take on a major offseason of growth to truly prove himself to be the Texans' long-term starter under center.

Perhaps more importantly, such a season will be able to showcase the Texans' 2023 second-overall pick to be deserving of a new extension following his rookie deal, set to expire at the end of the 2027 season.

Houston deciding to accept Stroud's fifth-year option does buy him time to build that confidence, but there's little doubt that the clock is ticking for the results to shine through.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws in the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

There's no doubt that Ryans, who will have Stroud rolling out as his starting quarterback for their fourth year of being paired together in Houston, is confident he can find that footing with a productive offseason of keeping his head down to work diligently.

So far, he's been able to show just that.

“He’s eager to do that," Ryans continued. "It’ll be an exciting offseason for him just to be here putting in the work, continuing to put in the work because he’s been working. Right after the season he has been dedicated himself to working, doing things the right way."

"When you see a young man working the way he’s working, I know what that looks like on the other side and its only positive things that can come from that.”

The Texans, with a motivated Stroud leading the offense, will also be able to have some renovated structure around the offense to benefit him as well.

The offensive line has multiple new veteran starters, and possibly more names for the future in the form of some new incoming draft selections. The run game has a new face in the form of David Montgomery, and with the development of the receiver room, plus Tank Dell's return, the pieces might just be coming together for a major resurgence from the Texans quarterback.

If that coveted leap does come to fruition in 2026, it puts the Texans in prime position to not just claim their crown back as division winners, yet also stake their claim as true Super Bowl contenders when paired with an elite, violent defense like they have in store for yet another season.

Simply put, there's no bigger offseason of Stroud's career than the one he's facing now. And so far, he's showing all the right signs of putting the pieces together.

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