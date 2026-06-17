Here's Why David Montgomery's Success Is Critical for Texans' Offense

The Houston Texans' offense will be looking a little bit different this coming season from what was put out on the field during the 2025 campaign.

One of the biggest changes in the Texans' personnel on that side of the ball comes from the backfield, particularly with their running back addition via trade from the Detroit Lions in David Montgomery.

Montgomery is a huge addition for the Texans' scoring attack–– effectively claiming the RB1 role from Woody Marks who took the reins last year in place of an injured Joe Mixon–– and looks to bring the perfect type of juice to propel this offense to the next level.

Texans' Run Game Needed a Big Lift This Offseason

While the Texans' defense was one of the clear top units in the NFL last year, the offense had their fair share of ups and downs, which could be attributed to a variety of factors.

The offensive line had some holes, quarterback play was a bit inconsistent, and the wide receiver room likely lacked one more established target in the mix that could've been a nice one-two punch for Nico Collins.

But of the areas of the Texans' offense that struggled the most, the run game might've been their most glaring flaw.

The Texans ranked bottom 12 in total yards on the ground per game (108.9), bottom 10 in total yards before contact, bottom five in yards per attempt (3.9), tied second-to-last in total touchdowns (9).

Houston lacked consistency, depth, and size in the running back room, and had issues with the offensive line in front; both of which combined for a pretty poor result for rushing effectiveness.

A lot of those inconsistencies could be drawn up as a result of Mixon's injury absence, which lingered for longer than anyone in Houston seemed to anticipate. That left Marks as the RB1 in the offense, despite not having all of the right tools to be the type of spark Houston needed to replace Mixon.

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs for a gain past a tackle by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He didn't offer the ideal size that you'd like out of a bellcow back. He faced injury troubles throughout the year, and he wasn't quite as efficient between the tackles compared to the impact he provides as an explosive, change-of-pace back and a pass-catcher.

Those traits have their respective place in the Texans offense, but Marks really could use a partner in the backfield to help alleviate that pressure of being the number one ball-carrier.

Enter Montgomery, who can be exactly that.

Why Montgomery Can Be the Catalyst to Texans' Offensive Improvement

Montgomery provides the type of balance in the Texans' backfield that was needed in combination with Marks' skillset.

While Marks is more of a situational back, Montgomery can be the lead ball carrier. Marks offers speed and quickness, while Montgomery brings the power. Marks can work as a more involved pass catcher and third-down back, while Montgomery can work at the goal line.

It's a great complement to have in a backfield that desperately needed improvements over the course of this offseason. And if Montgomery and Marks can consistently stay on the field, that stabilized rushing ability will be huge for everyone involved on that side of the ball.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) celebrates a touchdown against against Green Bay Packers with running back David Montgomery (5) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Montgomery did have a down year for his standards last year. While he was available in each of the Lions’ 17 games, he finished with 158 carries, 716 yards––making for the lowest total of his career thus far––and paired it with eight touchdowns and 4.5 yards per carry. He was efficient, but less utilized.

A big chunk of that regression, though, could be linked to the superstar breakout of Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit, a type of talent that the Texans don't have in their own backfield, and opens up Montgomery to reclaim his role of an RB1 and featured piece of their offense.

The backfield improvements will help the Texans' early-down struggles that lingered from all of last year, allowing C.J. Stroud further in the passing attack, enabling Nick Caley to operate to the fullest of his capabilities, and providing an overall facelift to this side of the ball.

Nick Caley on David Montgomery:



“His body of work will speak for itself. Runs behind his pads, stays grounded, arm tackles aren’t getting it done. He’s gunna try to run through you every single chance. He’s can set guys up. He understands how to set blocks & be able to help… pic.twitter.com/O6JFBaR2jE — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) June 4, 2026

The Texans made a ton of progress and improvements over the course of this offseason to become true Super Bowl contenders this year.

However, there's a real case to be made that, of all of the adjustments made from the past several months, getting Montgomery could end up as the most impactful.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!