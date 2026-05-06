Texans Could Have Interest in Signing Former No. 1 Pick

The Houston Texans could be among the teams interested in bringing in a familiar face, and former 2014 number-one draft pick, Jadeveon Clowney.

According to a recent report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Clowney, who's currently a free agent following the draft, has been gaining interest from some of his former teams.

"[Jadeveon] Clowney just recently changed agents, Andy Ross of Upper Edge Management. I gather that some of his former teams are interested in him– which is pretty easy when you've played for as many teams as he's played for," Garafolo said. "So, let's see about Clowney here in the near future."

Last night on The Insiders on @nflnetwork we discussed available veteran FAs. On Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Reader, who have talked numbers with teams recently.



(Note: Clowney’s ’25 @PFF pass-rush grade was his second-best ever. Misspoke there.) pic.twitter.com/V8WlsyAsbn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 5, 2026

Garafolo might've not mentioned the Texans by name. And with Clowney's extensive history of playing for seven franchises across his 12-year career, there are many teams outside of Houston that could be in play as a free agent destination for the veteran edge rusher.

But if that batch of former teams did happen to include the Texans— the team he spent five years playing with after being the top pick in the draft 12 years ago— the interest would add up when looking at their defensive depth chart.

Why Texans Make Sense for Jadeveon Clowney

Behind their elite edge rushing duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, the Texans do lack a bit of depth compared to what they had last season in veterans Denico Autry and Derek Barnett, and didn't tackle that need throughout their seven rounds and eight picks in the draft.

The top of the depth chart with a duo off the edge that combined for over 30 sacks last season is a great start. But for guys that won't be on the field for 100% of the snaps, having a steady veteran behind them is a major help to truly maximize what this pass rush could look like.

Clowney, who just turned 33 this past February, might not be a long-term puzzle piece like a new draft selection might be. And compared to his Pro Bowl and All-Pro level campaigns from his Houston days, he probably wouldn't come back into the picture to post those same numbers again.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Still, as one of the handful of serviceable veterans still up for grabs in free agency post-draft, he could fill that rotational edge rusher hole that the Texans need headed into next season on a short-term deal.

Clowney Coming Off Strong Year With Cowboys

While Clowney has been known to have some volatile production, his latest season with Dallas actually turned out to be one of his best in recent memory.

Clowney had 13 games played where he logged 41 combined tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks throughout, largely utilized as a rotational pass-rushing piece off the edge.

That same role as a rotational rusher could be widely available in a Texans defense that's much more well-rounded than their in-state neighbors. So there's no reason to believe that, even in his 13th year pro, he couldn't have a similarly solid season when surrounded by a stronger supporting cast.

As the Texans move deeper into the offseason and their training throughout the summer, that third edge rusher spot will remain an area on the depth chart to keep a close eye on to see how this front office decides to approach things.

Perhaps Clowney could be the one to fill that role, return to where he first started his NFL journey, and hope to fill in as a quality finishing touch within an already elite defensive front.

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