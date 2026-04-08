Texans' Danielle Hunter Reveals Biggest Offseason Focus

Star edge rusher Danielle Hunter is headed into his third season with the Houston Texans coming fresh off one of his best seasons of production since arriving back in 2024.

He finished his 2025 campaign with a team-high 15.0 sacks with 54 combined tackles, 15 for loss, and three forced fumbles en route to being a dominant pairing upfront next to first-time All-Pro Will Anderson Jr.

And while Hunter has made sure to take a bit of time to decompress from his in-season form in the first few weeks of this offseason, the Texans' defender now appears to already be back in the lab before getting his 2026 campaign underway.

Primarily, he's focused on rebuilding and getting his body right— a process he just kicked off ahead of the Texans' offseason program beginning later this month.

"Man, the biggest thing about me, ever since I had my surgery back in 2020, I just always focus on my body every offseason," Hunter said, via Luis Ortis. "I feel like that's the biggest thing. As soon as the season ends, I take time off, I go see the world, and then when I come back, I just start rebuilding my body, [inch] by inch, muscle by muscle, and part by part."

"I feel like that's the biggest thing, and I just started that this past week. So, it's off to a good start, and as the weeks go by, as the months go by, just focus on just getting my body right and just preparing myself for the next season."

Caught up with Texans DE Danielle Hunter



"Sky is the limit for this team," he says after the offseason moves



He's already began his offseason program: two-a-days for four weeks



On how season ended: "learn from it. In a game like that again we'll be ready" #htownmade pic.twitter.com/JfjFk7yhPP — Luis Ortiz (@OrtizSportsTV) April 5, 2026

Danielle Hunter Likes What He Sees From Texans' Offseason

While Hunter has been taking his well-deserved time off up until he's started his ramp up physically, the Texans have remained busy in getting their roster refined and more well-rounded throughout.

Between upgrades on the offensive line, bringing in a new running back with David Montgomery, and multiple additions defensively, Hunter sees a good mix of both youth and veteran talent that could lead Houston to some sky-high heights.

"I like what I see so far," Hunter said of the Texans' offseason. "A lot of good guys, a lot of good leaders, a lot of good players on offense and defense."

"I feel like that's going to be a plus for us, because... it's a good mixture of veterans and younger guys, and when that happens... the sky’s the limit for the team this season."

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) is introduced before playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Especially following the brutal outcome of their playoff loss to the New England Patriots just three months ago, it'll add even more fuel to the fire for Hunter and the rest of the Texans who came up short in Foxborough to take the next step once the time comes this season.

Combine that experience with the talent upgrades around the room, and Hunter feels like this group will be prepared to take on that challenge come this postseason.

"It is what it is It happens. The biggest thing is to learn from it and just build off of it," Hunter said of the Texans' playoff loss. "You know, next season, we'll find all the right pieces that we need. And when it comes time for a game like that again, we'll be ready."