Texans' Biggest Remaining Needs After the Draft––What’s Still Missing

The Houston Texans, through a busy free agency and draft of roster movement and upgrades, have gotten mostly situated for how their group will look on both sides of the ball headed into 2026. And so far, things look rather promising.

But even with as diligently as general manager Nick Caserio and the Texans front office have been in their proactive approach to roster construction, a few minor––but important––needs still remain in play for Houston to address ahead of next season before their work is truly finished.

Here's three of the biggest leftover needs for this Texans roster:

Edge Depth

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrate after a sack during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans have quite possibly the best edge tandem in the NFL with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, and they're on pace to have yet another season of proving themselves as such in 2026.

But as good as those two are, there's a ton of value in having another solid, rotational rusher behind them to add necessary depth and versatility to their D-line. It's something that, so far, Houston hasn't really addressed as expected following the departures of Derek Barnett and Denico Autry.

There was a good chance the Texans addressed edge early in the draft, but it was actually one of the few areas they actually would steer clear of through all three rounds.

With that lack of draft activity at edge, it opens the door for Houston to attack that area of their roster in free agency in the weeks and months ahead for a solid veteran who might still be up for grabs following the first wave of league activity in March.

One option I've banged the drum for as of late is former Texans top pick Jadeveon Clowney; someone who excelled as a rotational pass rusher last year with the Dallas Cowboys, logging over eight sacks throughout the season, and could do just that for a better defense within state lines.

Cornerback Depth

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Another area of the Texans' depth chart that's elite at the top; Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter might benefit from one more body behind them in the cornerback unit.

The Texans do have 2025 third-round pick Jaylin Smith returning from injury this season who could compete for that third corner role, but there's no telling how he'll initially look in the lineup.

Veteran Tremon Smith was productive in his depth role last year, but he turns 30 in July, so his time as a steady backup is likely numbered; at least to the standard of Houston's top-ranked secondary.

Adding just one more solid depth component in this secondary, and Houston would be more than ready to roll into next year with a well-rounded room up and down the depth chart.

The Texans worked out former Cleveland Browns starter Martin Emerson earlier this offseason that could've been a perfect fit for that role, but there's been no word on any deal for him.

Another Running Back?

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston made a statement investment into their running back room this offseason with the trade for David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions.

In exchange for a fourth-rounder and Juice Scruggs, it's a clear sign from the Texans that he and Woody Marks will be the ones leading the way in the backfield for 2026.

But beyond those two leaders in the backfield, it's a room consisting of British Brooks, Jawhar Jordan, and their recent pair of UDFA pickups rounding out the room behind them.

So the depth in Houston's running back room is uninspiring. And if either one of Montgomery or Marks were to get banged up this season, Houston could be in trouble without one additional veteran brought in.

Several once-productive names still remain on the market for Houston to take a flier on with a low-risk deal before training camp: Najee Harris, Austin Ekeler, Raheem Mostert are all up for grabs, and could land in a situation similar to Nick Chubb's from 2025 as an offseason workouts addition who competed for a 53-man roster spot.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!