Texans Raise Eyebrows With Their First Day 3 Selection

The Houston Texans kicked off their third day of action in the 2026 NFL Draft by prioritizing the interior offensive line yet again, adding Oklahoma guard Febechi Nwaiwu at pick 106 in the fourth round.

THE PICK IS IN… @officialfeb_54 is coming to H-Town 😤 pic.twitter.com/0VKpYsRdea — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 25, 2026

The move comes as a bit of an initial surprise, considering Nwaiwu wasn't a prime value pickup left on the board when surveying scouts' big boards, though clearly was someone the Texans took a liking to to make him their fourth pick of their entire class.

But when it comes to Nwaiwu's selection compared to their latter three picks made through the first two days, there's a case to be made that this was their most questionable one yet.

Two Glaring Concerns Surround Texans' Febechi Nwaiwu Pick

The concerns surrounding the Texans' pickup of Nwaiwu center upon two areas.

For one, there's a ton of talent left on the board. Not for quite as pressing of a need as interior offensive line, but enough to really consider that talent lingering around as value to capitalize on.

There are multiple high-end defensive backs lingering like Deonte Banks and Jalon Kilgore, but even quality offensive talents like running back Mike Washington or wide receiver Elijah Sarratt could've been well within play as well.

Of course, there's more meat on the bones for the draft on day three than just the top of the fourth round for the Texans to address those needs.

At the same time, prioritizing the best player available is a draft strategy that works out for teams more often than not.

Bringing in Nwaiwu, who measures at 6-foot-4, 319-pound guard, can still find an impact on Houston's offensive front. But he doesn't exactly look like a BPA-centric selection from the Texans' brass, considering his consensus ranking was closer to the 200s than the 100s.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (54) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nwaiwu now also enters a situation in Houston where the Texans have already invested heavily in the interior in the form of first-round pick Keylan Rutledge, who now will have both rookies competing for the same spots on the offensive line at center or left guard.

The versatility Nwaiwu has, having spent time lined up in multiple positions on Oklahoma's front, does help bolster his chance to fit into Houston's front.

But in terms of his first year, he'll be primed to fill into a reserve role as Wyatt Teller and Rutledge appear as the most likely candidates to fill those two positions come week one.

Bottom Line

Sure, there is value in having versatility and depth upfront, especially in a situation like Houston is in, having undergone a strong offensive line overhaul throughout the offseason. And once the 2027 season rolls around, perhaps that will offer a perfect opportunity to navigate into a starting role.

But from where on the board he was taken, even as late as round four, this pick could’ve looked a lot stronger on the surface, and especially so considering someone like Nwaiwu might've been there as late as the top of the fifth round, where Houston is scheduled to pick at 141.

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