5 Things Texans' DeMeco Ryans Made Clear During Pre-Draft Presser

The Houston Texans had their pre-draft press conference for DeMeco Ryans a few days before kicking off the 2026 NFL Draft, where now-fourth-year head coach was able to give the media a bit of insight into his mindset lies before adding a new batch of rookie talent at the end of the week.

And while you can't expect Ryans to reveal his hand too much as it relates to his and the Texans’ plans for the draft, there were still a few eye-catching soundbites to take note of before the chaos begins to unfold in Pittsburgh later this week.

Here are five of the bigger highlights that stuck out in that presser from Ryans:

1. Elated to Get Will Anderson Locked In for the Future

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) and safety Calen Bullock (2) react to a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In his first time addressing the media since Will Anderson put pen to paper on his new extension, Ryans was certainly pleased with having his 2023 third-overall pick onboard through the next five seasons.

"He shows up every single day, working how we expect guys to work, doing all the things the leader does. He's the guy that you want guys following," Ryans said of Anderson.

"He embodies everything that it means to be a Texan, and he's definitely deserving of the contract situation that he's gotten. He's earned it, and he's done an outstanding job of leading."

Doing so not only cements one of the best edge rushers in football on the books for the next half-decade but also helps retain a vital culture-setter and key leader for a top defense in the NFL.

2. Taking Best Player Available Remains the Motto

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Just like Ryans and the Texans brass has voiced throughout the pre-draft process: best player available remains the biggest priority for Houston whenever they're on the clock.

For as much talk that's been made of Houston's interest in adding talent in the trenches or any other position, the Texans and Ryans are focused on finding the best individual talent above all.

"We're looking to improve in all areas, and that's how we keep it open for the draft," Ryans said. "I don't think there's just one particular area going in, saying 'We have to do a certain thing.' You see how everything shakes out... It's hard to predict where you're going to be. You just have to be ready."

Meaning, don't expect Houston to focus solely on a handful of position groups just because their roster might need it on the surface. If the talent stacks up on their draft board, they'll pull the trigger on taking them.

3. "Doesn't Take Long" to See Who's a Good Fit for the Texans

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) at the first day of fall practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans have naturally been attracted to a certain archetype of prospect in recent drafts: tough, competitive athletes with experience in talented college conferences, and have an innate passion for football that fits within Houston's "SWARM" mentality.

So, it comes as no surprise that when Ryan was asked about how quickly he knows if a prospect is a good fit for the Texans, that process can come along rather quickly.

#Texans' DeMeco Ryans on whether his approach in the #NFLDraft has changed since becoming a head coach:



🗣️"It hasn't changed much for what I look for in a player. My first and foremost thing is: does a guy love football?"



"That's always a starting point for me..." https://t.co/x7pkkuDeRk pic.twitter.com/Bsiq5XnIWA — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) April 20, 2026

"My first and foremost thing is: does a guy love football?," Ryans said. "That's always a starting point for me. We want smart, tough, dependable guys, and that's what sticks in the league."

4. No Worries About Giving Rookies Big Roles

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Texans made sure to extend further opportunities to their rookie talent towards the end of last season to turn to guys like Jayden Higgins, Aireontae Ersery, and Woody Marks into big roles down the stretch of the regular season and into the postseason.

That mindset seems to only be continuing for Ryans and whoever's set to be a part of Houston's rookie class, and perhaps even more so from last season based on the tone of the Texans’ head coach when addressing the matter.

#Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans' message for incoming rookies on playing time:



🗣️"I always tell guys, it doesn't matter where you're selected, and I truly believe that."



"Whether you're a first-rounder or a UDFA, it's 'What do you do when you get here?" pic.twitter.com/l4ro0oNOBt — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) April 20, 2026

"To me, it doesn't matter where you're selected. If you can help our team win, if you can improve our situation, you're going to play. And that's all I want... If they can help us, they can help us, and they'll play right away."

5. Tank Dell's Recovery Trending in Right Direction

Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Good news for the Texans receiver room: Tank Dell is not only trending in the right direction in terms of his recovery, but also appears to be in good spirits with a strong-minded mentality in the process.

Tank has been around all offseason while no one else was here," Ryans said. "I'm excited to see Tank when it is his time to get back out and play football. It's everybody here."

DeMeco Ryans with a positive update on #Texans WR Tank Dell:



🗣️"Tank has been around all offseason while no one else was here..."



"I'm excited to see Tank when it is his time to get back out and play football. It's everybody here. We all love Tank." 💙 pic.twitter.com/AqU5js4jCV — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) April 20, 2026

"We all love Tank... Nobody loves Tank more than me, and I'm hopeful that we can get him back to the level he was playing."

Having Dell back in the fold will be huge for Houston's offensive success in their efforts to replace the presence of Christian Kirk in the slot, and can do so by re-implementing one of Stroud's favorite targets from three seasons ago, so long as he's back to 100%.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!