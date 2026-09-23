How Alec Pierce's Injury Impacts Texans' Defensive Plans vs. Colts

It looks like the Houston Texans won't have to face one of the Indianapolis Colts' best offensive weapons in their upcoming Week 3 divisional matchup.

According to Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen, the Colts are placing wide receiver Alec Pierce on injured reserve after injuring his heel in last week's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Colts HC Shane Steichen told reporters that WR Alec Pierce is being placed on injured reserve due to his heel injury. Pierce now will miss a minimum of four games. pic.twitter.com/uQ22NgnE0n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2026

It’s a noteworthy development from the Texans' side of things. While it remained unlikely that Pierce was going to play this weekend after he was carted off on Sunday Night Football vs. the Chiefs, his injured reserve designation now confirms it, and might shift Houston's defensive plans because of it.

Let's break down how the Texans' plans on the defensive side of the ball might change for their upcoming game against the Colts, knowing that Pierce will be on the sidelines until at least Week 7:

Colts' Best Field Stretcher Now Out of the Mix

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) warms up before the game between Ravens and Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Pierce is on the field for the Colts, he adds another layer of versatility to this passing attack thanks to the talent he offers as a downfield, deep-ball threat who can take off the top of any defense.

The Texans know this just about as well as anyone, having met up with him in the division for the past four seasons. In the last four games that Pierce has faced Houston, he's averaged three receptions and over 86 yards per game, scoring four total touchdowns over that stretch as well.

Not having to account for him on virtually every down sets up a much easier day for this Texans secondary, and takes a big hit to the ceiling of the Colts' offense.

Keenan Allen & Josh Downs Are Top Assignments for Texans CBs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) pulls in a pass Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now that Pierce is down and out, it leaves the Texans with the primary assignments of Keenan Allen and Josh Downs in the Colts receiver room; still competent weapons to account for, yet neither are quite as explosive as the presence Pierce provides.

Indianapolis will likely rely a bit more on the short game and underneath passes to Downs in the slot and on the outside, and could also hand a little more work to Laquon Treadwell, who saw increased opportunities in Week 2 after Pierce was ruled out.

Of course, then there's also the threat that Tyler Warren provides at tight end. The Texans have had some ups and downs defending the tight end position through the past two weeks as well, as they allowed zero catches to Mike Gesicki last week, yet allowed 130 receiving yards to Dalton Kincaid against the Buffalo Bills.

Stopping the Run Becomes Even More Important

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeMeco Ryans has already highlighted the importance Houston's coaching staff sees in stopping the run against the Colts and Jonathan Taylor earlier this week. But that becomes even more so knowing that Indianapolis' field stretcher in Pierce won't be playing.

Now, the expectation for as long as Pierce is out remains that the Colts emphasize their strengths on the ground a bit more, let Jonathan Taylor rack up a ton of carries, and try to replicate a bit of the success this offense saw at the start of 2025 behind their star running back.

The Texans have to ensure they don't fall victim to an explosive day from the Colts' offense behind Taylor. Because if Houston keeps this run game in check while they're without firepower in the passing game, the task quickly becomes tough for Indianapoils to consistently score points on this elite defense.

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