Texans Week 3 Consensus Power Rankings: Where Houston Stands at 0-2

The Houston Texans are now 0-2 entering the 2026 season after back-to-back losses against the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Compared to how the Texans were viewed heading into the season, the consensus has certainly shifted in just a couple of weeks’ time.

After their latest 6-20 defeat to the Bengals, their defense certainly answered the bell a bit better than they did in their season debut, yet a struggling offense once again might be what ultimately caps this Texans roster's climbing, and many are quickly taking notice.

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cashius Howell (55) celebrates after sacking Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's sort through a brand-new batch of consensus power rankings to see just where the Texans stack up across various media outlets heading into their Week 3 road trip against the Indianapolis Colts:

Sports Illustrated: 13th

Last Week's Ranking: 8th

Connor Orr took the Texans out of his own top 10, though he does see some optimism for what's ahead. Although that road to spin things in the right direction puts a lot of responsibility on Nick Caley's plate.

"The Texans remind me a little of the Chargers. It looks bad right now, but it’s not irreparably broken. Houston is struggling to find the sweet spot in an offense where the tackles are vulnerable in pass protection and not as effective as they need to be in the run game. This is going to take a masterclass from Nick Caley in dressing up his offense while, at the same time, making it easier to grasp for those running it."

Last Week's Ranking: 12th

Nick Shook is the only one on this list who actually put the Texans a spot higher from where they were last week at No. 11; still outside of the top 10, but certainly with some lingering hope for how things could look moving forward.

"I know the history and likelihood of a team starting 0-2 and reaching the playoffs. For those needing a reminder, just 12.8% of clubs beginning a campaign with that record have made the postseason since 1990. I also think the Texans may have landed the worst draw of any NFL team in the first two weeks. Houston competed with both Buffalo and Cincinnati, and C.J. Stroud looks more like the quarterback we’ve hoped to see. That said, you can't score six points and expect to win."

ESPN: 15th

Last Week's Ranking: 11th

ESPN's polling amongst their writers placed the Texans in the middle of the pack at 15th. D.J. Bien-Aime went on to highlight how C.J. Stroud has performed through two games. He's played well, but needs better structure around the offense.

"Stroud has thrown for 627 passing yards in the first two games, third most in the NFL, but that has led to only two touchdowns. The Texans didn't find the end zone at all in Week 2, as No. 1 option Nico Collins missed the game because of a hamstring injury. Stroud's play style isn't necessarily one that can consistently create explosive results when plays break down. He needs the players around him to be healthy so he can produce in structure."

The Athletic: 17th

Last Week's Ranking: 9th

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff slammed the hammer down on the Texans by placing them in the bottom half of their power rankings, which comes in large part due to the persistent offensive line struggles this team has shown. Can you blame them?

"The Texans took Rutledge in the first round in their seemingly constant attempt to fix the offensive line. It went OK in Week 1, but Rutledge and the rest of the Texans struggled against Dexter Lawrence on Sunday. Overall, things aren’t great in Houston, where C.J. Stroud is being pressured on 40.2 percent of his dropbacks, which ranks 24th in the league."

CBS Sports: 24th

Last Week's Ranking: 12th

Pete Prisco places the Texans at their lowest spot on this list by far. He clearly sees Houston in a pretty drastic hole, and facing a pretty pivotal win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.

"At 0-2, they are off to a tough start. And both losses are at home. They face an almost must-win at Indianapolis this week."

FOX Sports: 18th

Last Week's Ranking: 14th

Ralph Vacchiano questions just how the Texans' six-point result looked as it did this past weekend against the Bengals, and thus throws them outside of the top half in his power rankings, right on the edge of being outside of the top 20.

"How does a team generate six points of offense when its quarterback throws for 353 yards? When their running backs gain 18 yards on 14 carries. Yikes. That performance against the Bengals was not great and leaves the Texans windless through two games."

Pro Football Focus: 11th

Last Week's Ranking: 11th

Bradley Locker and Pro Football Focus haven't lost confidence in the Texans. While their defense has showcased valid reasons to believe in what's ahead, it's the offense that ultimately poses the biggest questions as to how this team looks through the next few weeks.

"The Texans’ playoff odds have dipped with their 0-2 start, but it doesn’t feel time to sound the alarm just yet. Houston finds itself in familiar territory, and its defense started correcting course in allowing just 4.3 yards per play against a dynamic Cincinnati offense. More worry lies with C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ offense — largely due to a poor offensive line and struggling run game — but a slightly more explosive group could offer some optimism."

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