How Jadeveon Clowney Transforms Texans' Edge Rusher Rotation

The Houston Texans took their defensive line to the next level over the weekend––opting to bring back former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year deal to add another edge rusher to their already-stout front seven.

And because of it, the Texans were not only able to answer one of their biggest remaining questions left on the defensive side of the ball, but they might've also cemented themselves with the best top three players off the edge of anyone in the entire league.

Let's look at how Clowney fits into this current Texans defensive end room, and how everyone on their roster fits in now that the veteran is joining into the mix:

The Starters: Will Anderson & Danielle Hunter

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after his sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The addition of Clowney, while an impactful one, doesn't change much in terms of who will be the two starters leading the pack in this edge rusher room. Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter are going to be the ones commanding the charge as the best one-two punch at the position, just as they have for the past couple of years.

And irrespective of what Clowney brings to the table, this duo could very well have their best season together on the horizon based on how they finished last season. Anderson's coming off a first-time All-Pro campaign, and Hunter just put up the second-highest sack total he's seen in a single season since entering the league 11 years ago.

If able to carry that momentum into 2026, and Anderson can take another leap forward in what will be his age-24 campaign, look out.

The Third Edge Rusher: Jadeveon Clowney

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Anderson and Hunter are elite in their own right, adding a third rotational edge rusher behind them was crucial to find before starting next season.

Those two can't play every snap, and getting a stable third veteran who can confidently fill in while they're on the sidelines is exactly what can take this position group––and defensive line as a whole––to the next level.

Jadeveon Clowney is just that. He's coming off one of his better seasons in recent memory with the Dallas Cowboys, where he logged over 40 tackles and 8.5 sacks on the year, and has really developed well as a pass rusher alongside his already-solid run defense. His presence will fit perfectly as a complement behind Anderson and Hunter.

Other Rotational Pieces: Dominique Robinson, Dylan Horton, Logan Hall

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the outlook behind the top three names on the depth chart, that decision also might now be a bit easier when factoring in Clowney's presence. Dominique Robinson and Dylan Horton were the two favorites in the running to claim that EDGE3 spot without any additional roster moves to be made, and can now slot in at a much-more fitting EDGE4 and EDGE5 spots.

Logan Hall–– Houston's free agent signing from earlier this offseason–– can't be forgotten either. While not a bendy, athletic pass-rusher like the Texans needed in an EDGE3, he's a big defensive end who can slot both inside and on the edge of their defensive line, playing a similar role to what Denico Autry did last season.

On the Roster Bubble: Solomon Byrd, Ali Gaye, Sabastian Harsh

Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Solomon Byrd (50) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The roster battle for those on the back-end of the Texans' defensive end depth chart now gets a bit more competitive with the addition of Clowney, and that's to be expected. Solomon Byrd's looking to take the next step as a seventh-rounder from 2024. Ali Gaye was a waiver addition from earlier this offseason, and Sebastian Harsh was one of several UDFA signings from Houston following the draft.

All three have their respective cases as to why they might be worthy of one of the final spots on the 53-man roster, but to this point, they might be on the outside looking in of it all––especially after the Texans' latest roster move to bolster this position.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!