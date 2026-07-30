Jadeveon Clowney-Texans Reunion Rumors Heat Up: Why It Makes Sense

It seems like there could be some mutual interest budding between the Houston Texans and former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney in sparking a potential reunion ahead of next season.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are among the teams interested in signing Clowney, alongside the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns.

Former top overall #NFLDraft pick, three-time Pro Bowl edge Jadeveon Clowney visited #Browns today and has interest from #Texans and #Seahawks among several other teams as his market continues to grow, per league sources

Clowney lives and trains in Houston and told @KPRC2 this… https://t.co/kSeRPpKttk pic.twitter.com/99FSbWzW1I — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 29, 2026

The news linking Houston in the mix comes after the Browns had brought in Clowney for a workout earlier this week, and it was deemed a successful meeting.

The two sides would reportedly remain in contact, but it certainly wouldn't hold back the Texans from taking interest in bringing in the 2014 first-overall pick for a workout––and if successful, a signing––themselves.

And when looking at the Texans' roster, combined with the fact that Clowney still lives in the Houston area, the idea is one that makes sense.

Houston has the cap space to spend even after the previous moves they've made this offseason, and there's certainly a case that they could use another defensive end behind their current star duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

Why a Jadeveon Clowney Reunion Makes a Ton of Sense for Houston

Looking at the Texans' current 90-man roster, their defensive end depth tends to be a bit less certified compared to their outlook from last season.

Derek Barnett is out of the picture and still on the free agent market, same with Denico Autry, and the best name they brought in to replace them is former Chicago Bears edge rusher Dominique Robinson, who hasn't logged more than two total sacks in a single season.

Logan Hall was another addition to Houston's defensive line from the offseason on a two-year deal, but he's more of a big end who can play both on the interior and off the edge; not quite a third edge rusher like Barnett was.

It's a unit that could stay afloat without any other additions based on how strong their top two guys at the position are, but of course, has room for improvement. The Texans could use another pure defensive end who's had proven production, able to rush the passer, and still stuff the run at a high level.

Clowney is someone who can fit that mold pretty effectively. And really, he might be one of the top players available on the free agent market that could do just that who still has a couple of productive years left in his career.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his last season with the Dallas Cowboys, Clowney put together one of his better seasons in recent memory. He played 13 games as a starter in six of them, and put together 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks––the third time he's logged over eight sacks in a season within the past five years, and he was in his age-32 season.

That's a productive veteran that the Texans could use on their defensive line. He could come in on a short-term, affordable deal and be a perfect fit on this defense to make this front seven even deeper and create what might be one of, if not, the best three-man unit off the edge that any team in the NFL has to offer.

So if the Texans have the opportunity that Clowney is looking for––a rotational role on a Super Bowl-contending team––it's a fit that adds up for both sides. Houston has the necessary cap space to pay him nicely for his services, and really take this already-great defense to the next level.

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