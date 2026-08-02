Nico Collins Thinks This Texans WR Can Be Next Face of the Franchise

The Houston Texans are high on wide receiver Jayden Higgins heading into his second season in this offense.

That remains true for not only those calling the shots in the front office and on the coaching staff, but also for the ones lining up next to him in the wide receiver room, such as Nico Collins.

What Nico Collins Said About Jayden Higgins at Training Camp

In fact, saying Collins is high on Higgins might be a bit of an understatement when looking at some of his recent comments speaking about the Texans’ year-two wideout––because he thinks he's worthy of being a face of the franchise type of wideout for Houston.

"That boy a dog. You see the work he's been putting in, man. It's showing up on the grass field. He's got all the tools in the world. The dude's going to be the face of this franchise one year, dog," Collins said after Saturday's practice.

"And like, his playmaking ability, his size, the disadvantage, man. He's got all of the tools in the world. I can't wait to see him rock out this year, man. It's going to be exciting."

Those type of words carry weight when players on the roster speak about anyone's potential, but especially so when they're coming from a real No. 1 wideout like Collins has developed into.

If anybody knows what it takes to be a franchise guy at the position, it’s Collins. And clearly, he sees those types of traits out of Higgins heading into his second year pro.

Jayden Higgins Facing Big Expectations in His Second Season

Towards the end of last season, Higgins found his way into becoming a pretty consistent, dangerous weapon in C.J. Stroud's arsenal; enough to be a top-three target in Houston's offense behind Collins and tight end Dalton Schultz.

Higgins finished his season putting together 41 receptions for 525 yards and six total touchdowns, also coming out to 12.8 yards per reception, which ranked second on the Texans' roster behind only Nico Collins.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And while Higgins might still be a tad raw as an NFL wide receiver, considering he's only entering his age-23 season, the traits are clearly present for him to develop into one of the better young wideouts in the league, if able to keep some positive momentum rolling from what he showcased in 2025.

Size-wise, he checks that box at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds with a 6-foot-7 wingspan. He's got impressive hands, and pairs that with strong route-running technique and solid separation ability to not only get open downfield, but come down with contested catches in 50/50 ball situations.

He's immediately proven himself as a potent downfield and red zone weapon, and can pose a matchup problem for a ton of defenders when combining his sheer strength and speed, along with the ability to line up at multiple spots around the offense at the X, Z, and even the slot.

Bottom Line

There was a lot to love with Higgins' rookie season. And now, he's gotten an entire offseason to get even more refined both physically and technically than he was this time last year, and has a runway to truly be capable of pairing next to Collins as a scary one-two punch at the receiver position.

Expect the Texans to feature their year-two wide receiver even further in the offense than they showed in 2025. And if Collins' praise is a sign of anything, he'll be able to take advantage of those extra looks his way to be a true ceiling raiser for this passing attack––both in this season and for years to come.

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