Why Tank Dell Hype Should Be Tempered for Texans in 2026

Of the positive stories that came out of the Houston Texans' OTAs and minicamp period of their offseason workouts, one of those centered upon how wide receiver Tank Dell is trending from his severe knee injury that's kept him sidelined for the past year-plus.

Dell wasn't exactly a full participant. That won't happen until next month at training camp. However, Dell was still able to work off to the side in wide receiver drills, running, and slowly showing that he'll soon be ready to go for next season after being forced to the sidelines since December 2024.

During walk-thru 11/11, WR Tank Dell again getting in reps as he has throughout their offseason program. Made a grab at the sidelines. He and Nico Collins got in work off to the side also.#Texans mini camp day 2 pic.twitter.com/WhwtIVYJw0 — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) June 10, 2026

That's all great news for Dell, C.J. Stroud, and the Texans offense as a whole. And when Dell is finally able to take that next step into being a full participant and practice, then back on the field for a live game, it'll make his long-awaited return even sweeter.

At the same time, there is caution to be had when projecting a big season out of Dell. And really, any and all steep expectations surrounding his first year back should be put on hold until further notice.

Pump the Brakes on Tank Dell's 2026 Season

Of course, there's reason to be excited about seeing Dell find his way back into this Texans offense. He was one of the team's most explosive playmakers in the passing game when he was last healthy, and in due time, could find his way back to that same level.

But to not only find that same burst and explosiveness in his first year back from as brutal of an injury he suffered, combined with the competition he'll be alongside in this Texans wide receiver room, could be much easier said than done.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) walks on the field talking to teammates before the Texans play against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Dell's injury a little less than two years ago was about as severe as one could imagine: he tore his ACL, MCL and LCL, suffered damage to his meniscus, and also dislocated his kneecap.

The odds are already slim for any player to even get back on an NFL field with as notable an injury like that one, let alone get back to playing at a high level.

Dell will more than likely need several weeks of in-game reps and snaps to find that same level of comfortability and playmaking ability he had pre-injury. There's a chance finding those same abilities post-injury never even comes to fruition.

Houston Tank Dell ❤️‍🩹 I pray he still moves even a bit like this pic.twitter.com/REI4rVy54M — Nico (@elitetakes_) May 25, 2026

Texans' WR Depth Adds Another Layer of Challenges for Dell

Then comes the added difficulty he'll have of making his same impact when he'll be in a pass-catching room as deep as the Texans' expects to be.

Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins will both be claiming the same snaps Dell would get himself as an outside receiver that will naturally take a hit to his usage. Xavier Hutchinson also can't be forgotten about after he had his best year as a pro in 2025.

In the slot, Jaylin Noel is primed to take a year-two jump that, even if Dell were to take on opportunities inside, would limit his ability to truly spread his wings. Even tight end Dalton Schultz will be claiming a good share of targets in the passing game.

So on the surface, there's not a ton of room that Dell has to work with in terms of opportunity. If he's back to his pre-injury form, he might have no problems carving out a notable role for himself. But again, that's much easier said than done.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, center, cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram, left and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins arrive for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In reality, a successful season for Dell will look like this: he's able to stay on the field from start to finish of the season with little to no flare-ups, reclaims his chemistry with Stroud, finds around 50 targets across the year, and sticks out as a nice redzone threat like he was in his rookie campaign.

Even just getting back on the field for a regular-season game is an accomplishment in itself for Dell. And with enough time, he might be able to find the same spark on the field like he showed in 2023-24. But expecting that to come to fruition as soon as he's back in the mix this year would be a bit premature.

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