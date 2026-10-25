How to Watch, Stream Texans' Week 7 Game vs. Giants

The Houston Texans have a home date against the New York Giants on tap for their Week 7 matchup this Sunday.

And heading into this game, the Texans have started to build up some momentum over the past two weeks, having recorded back-to-back wins against a pair of divisional opponents, the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A win over the Giants here in Week 7 would cement a three-game win streak for the Texans heading into the bye, and thus offer a ton of reason for optimism moving forward once Houston gets out of their mid-season break.

But before the Texans start looking ahead too far past this weekend, they've got to take care of business at home on Sunday against a Giants team that they've historically struggled against throughout franchise history––logging a 1-5 record all-time against New York.

Let's take a look at how to tune into the Texans' Week 7 action vs. the Giants, along with some other key information about this weekend's matchup.

How to Watch Texans vs. Giants Week 7

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during pre-game warmups against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What: Houston Texans vs. New York Giants in Week 7

Houston Texans vs. New York Giants in Week 7 When: Sunday, Oct 25 at 12 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct 25 at 12 p.m. CT Where: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX TV broadcast: FOX

FOX Houston-area broadcast: FOX-26

FOX-26 Out-of-Market: NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket

Betting Lines

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) on the field following a 27-34 defeat to the Saints during a week 6 NFL football game between New York Giants and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Texans -10.5

Texans -10.5 Favorite Moneyline: Houston -500

Houston -500 Underdog Moneyline: New York +385

New York +385 Total: 42.5

42.5 Total Over Odds: -118

-118 Total Under Odds: -104

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Injury Reports

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) rushes against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Texans

S Reed Blankenship: OUT (concussion/shoulder)

S Jalen Pitre: OUT (shoulder)

RB David Montgomery: OUT (groin)

OT Blake Fisher: OUT (wrist)

New York Giants

LB Tremaine Edmunds: OUT (shoulder)

CB Greg Newsome: OUT (concussion)

CB Paulson Adebo: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

OT Jermaine Eluemunor: QUESTIONABLE (calf)

S Jevon Holland: OUT (concussion)

TE Theo Johnson: OUT (neck)

OG Marcus Mbow: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

S Tyler Nubin: QUESTIONABLE (neck)

Storylines to Watch

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The long-awaited return of Tank Dell: It's been over 670 days since the Texans' fan-favorite wideout last stepped on an NFL field. But this weekend, the time has finally come for Dell to make his highly anticipated return from his 2024 knee injury in front of a raging Reliant Stadium crowd.



What Dell's day might end up looking like, or how much he's involved in his first time back on the field for a regular season game is to be determined. Regardless of the end result though, his first reception from C.J. Stroud–– no matter if it's for 5 yards or 50 yards–– is going to be an emotional moment for all involved.

J.J. McCarthy gets his first start of the season: It was revealed earlier this week from Giants head coach John Harbaugh that J.J. McCarthy would be getting the nod as the team's starting quarterback instead of Jameis Winston, who's been the one filling in as their signal caller ever since Jaxson Dart went down with his knee injury at the start of this season.



But the challenge for McCarthy is going to look a whole lot different compared to the task he was faced with last week against the New Orleans Saints. The Texans have had the whole week to scout him and prepare for him as the Giants' starter, and when this defense is at its best, they can be a force to be reckoned with for any signal caller on the other side.

Can the Texans defense find some consistency?: The Texans' defense felt as if they were turning a corner after they allowed just three points from the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. But in just their very next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, this same group allowed 30 points, what would make for the third time through six weeks of the season.



So which version of the Texans' defense will we be getting this week? Will they finally be able to revert back to how dominant they were in 2025, or will this be a similar story of inconsistencies and frequent lapses that have been seen through the first few games of the new year?

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!