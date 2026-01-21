Falcons Show Interest in Texans Executive for GM Opening

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly looking to bring in a member of the Houston Texans front office for an interview among their pool of candidates to fill their general manager vacancy.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Falcons have requested to interview Texans assistant general manager James Liipfert for their general manager role.

The Falcons are requesting to interview Texans assistant GM James Liipfert for their general manager vacancy, per source. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 21, 2026

Liipfert is one of several candidates the Falcons have reached out to for a request to interview as they look to find a front office pairing with their newly hired head coach, Kevin Stefanski.

Liipfert is the only name from the Texans' front office that the Falcons are looking to scope out, but it could be a fit worth keeping an eye on for as long as Atlanta continues to conduct its search.

Falcons Have Interest in Texans' James Liipfert for GM Role

Liipfert has been with the Texans' organization for the past three seasons as the team's assistant general manager, as well as their director of college scouting, having a pretty important role while in the building. Liipfert runs Houston's scouting operation in preparation for fall scouting, college all-star games, the NFL Combine, pro days, and the NFL Draft.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Prior to joining aboard the Texans, Liipfert had made a name for himself in the front office ranks through nine years of tenure with the New England Patriots.

During his time working in Foxborough, Liipfert had spent three seasons with the Patriots as a national scout (2015-17), four as an area scout (2011-14), and two as a scouting assistant (2009-10).

Now, he could have a real opportunity to continue leveling up as an NFL executive. This time being one of the many candidates that the Falcons could bring in as their next general manager to succeed the recently-fired Terry Fontenot, and work alongside new team president and former NFL MVP, Matt Ryan, in the process.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A general view of of a Atlanta Falcons helmet during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Of course, Liipfert would need to not only get approval from the Texans to interview with the Falcons—a request that's typically granted for coaches searching to interview for new opportunities—and also bank on him gaining the appeal of the Atlanta brass in order to get the nod to be hired.

He's a name in the scouting community that's seemingly well-respected and has had a ton of experience around both the college and pro level, so it's easy to see why the Falcons might have an interest in landing him for themselves.

If he does find some traction in Atlanta, that would inevitably factor in for some adjustments in the Texans' front office moving into next season, and would come at an especially interesting time with the NFL Draft just a few months away, leaving the situation as one to keep an eye on in the coming days to weeks as the Falcons continue to rebuild their organizational structure.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!