DeMeco Ryans Offers Intriguing Answer on Nick Caley’s Texans Future

It looks like head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't ready to commit to the status of Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley for next season, or the status of any member of the Texans' coaching staff following the events of their 16-28 divisional round loss vs. the New England Patriots.

In the day following the Texans' defeat, Ryans was asked about whether he'd be retaining Caley for a second season after hiring on the offensive coordinator following the 2024-25 season, expressing that "everything" will be evaluated through the week.

“With the coaching staff, with our players, and asking about contracts,” Ryans said after the Texans' divisional round loss. “Coaches, players, I’m evaluating everything as we go throughout the week.”

DeMeco Ryans Doesn't Lock In Nick Caley's Status for 2026

The Texans wrapped up their first year under the offensive play-calling of Caley, facing some ups and downs on that side of the ball throughout, though they wound up finding more stability as the season went on.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, it would be a surprise for the Texans to move off of Caley after one season at the helm, as sources expect Ryans to run it back with the same offensive coordinator for year two, especially after seeing positive strides as the season progressed.

"League sources predicted that Caley is regarded as likely to be back and added it would be a surprise for the Texans to go one-and-done with a highly regarded young coach just as he’s growing into the job. If the Texans move on from Caley, that would mean three offensive coordinators heading into Ryans’ fourth season as head coach," Wilson reported.

Rather than make a sudden pivot in offensive play-calling just one season after the firing of former coordinator Bobby Slowik, the more likely outcome for Ryans and the Texans staff will be to rally behind Caley for at least one more season, and see how that side of the ball develops with another full offseason under his guidance.

Caley, who led the Texans to the 13th-best scoring offense (23.8) and the 19th-best unit for EPA per play (-0.05), did gain some support from his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, following Houston's season coming to a close, making it clear that he's in support of his offensive coordinator for however long he's able to stick around the building.

“Yeah, definitely. I love Cales,” Stroud said Monday. “I think there’s growth in our relationship, there’s growth in his ability to call plays, growth and DeMeco trusted him. Whatever our coaches decide, I love Cales and I’m rocking with him however long he’s going to be here.”

Until the Texans lock in their staff for next season and iron out any and all coaching changes to be made, it can't be labeled with 100% certainty that Caley will be back in the fold for 2026. Anything can happen in the NFL. However, based on initial signs, it certainly does appear to be the most likely outcome of them all.

