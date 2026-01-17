C.J. Stroud Has Chance to Become Texans Legend vs. Patriots

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is in his third NFL season and he's made it to the Divisional Round in every year of his career.

Stroud has not made it further, but he has a chance to do that if the Texans beat the New England Patriots on the road. CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell wrote about Stroud's struggles, which have to be eradicated in order to pull out the win.

"Quarterback C.J. Stroud fumbled five times Monday, tied for the most in a game in NFL playoff history. He recovered three, lost two and also threw an interception in Houston's win. The Texans were notably inefficient in the red zone, producing the third-lowest touchdown rate in the league at 46.3%," Podell wrote.

"Only the New York Jets (44.7%) and the New Orleans Saints (44.4%) were worse at converting opportunities inside the 20-yard line. Settling for field goals instead of touchdowns in the red area could doom the Texans, wasting their defense's efforts."

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud scrambles and throws against the Indianapolis Colts. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Stroud Can Make Texans History vs. Patriots

Stroud is already viewed as an all-time quarterback for the Texans given his previous track record. But he truly has a chance to set himself apart if he were to lead the Texans to victory over the Patriots.

T.J. Yates, Matt Schaub, Brock Osweiler and Deshaun Watson have all helped the Texans reach this stage of the playoffs before Stroud, but none of them were able to get over the hump. Luckily for the Texans, Stroud may have the best chance to help get the team one step closer.

Stroud has a defense that can take over games, but he still has to put in the work in order for the Texans to come out on top. Stroud doesn't necessarily have to be Tom Brady, but he needs to just take care of the football, which he didn't do a good job of against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Stroud can clean up his act and lead the Texans on two or three scoring drives, there is a good chance the team will come away with the win against the Patriots.

Kickoff between the Texans and Patriots is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. CT inside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Fans can watch the game on ABC or ESPN. The game will also be streamed on the ESPN app. The winner will play in the AFC Championship game next Sunday.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!