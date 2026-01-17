C.J. Stroud Has Chance to Become Texans Legend vs. Patriots
In this story:
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is in his third NFL season and he's made it to the Divisional Round in every year of his career.
Stroud has not made it further, but he has a chance to do that if the Texans beat the New England Patriots on the road. CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell wrote about Stroud's struggles, which have to be eradicated in order to pull out the win.
"Quarterback C.J. Stroud fumbled five times Monday, tied for the most in a game in NFL playoff history. He recovered three, lost two and also threw an interception in Houston's win. The Texans were notably inefficient in the red zone, producing the third-lowest touchdown rate in the league at 46.3%," Podell wrote.
"Only the New York Jets (44.7%) and the New Orleans Saints (44.4%) were worse at converting opportunities inside the 20-yard line. Settling for field goals instead of touchdowns in the red area could doom the Texans, wasting their defense's efforts."
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Stroud Can Make Texans History vs. Patriots
Stroud is already viewed as an all-time quarterback for the Texans given his previous track record. But he truly has a chance to set himself apart if he were to lead the Texans to victory over the Patriots.
T.J. Yates, Matt Schaub, Brock Osweiler and Deshaun Watson have all helped the Texans reach this stage of the playoffs before Stroud, but none of them were able to get over the hump. Luckily for the Texans, Stroud may have the best chance to help get the team one step closer.
Stroud has a defense that can take over games, but he still has to put in the work in order for the Texans to come out on top. Stroud doesn't necessarily have to be Tom Brady, but he needs to just take care of the football, which he didn't do a good job of against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
If Stroud can clean up his act and lead the Texans on two or three scoring drives, there is a good chance the team will come away with the win against the Patriots.
Kickoff between the Texans and Patriots is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. CT inside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Fans can watch the game on ABC or ESPN. The game will also be streamed on the ESPN app. The winner will play in the AFC Championship game next Sunday.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.