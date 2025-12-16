C.J. Stroud Weighs In on Nico Collins’ Historic Season for Texans

The Houston Texans, in the process of their 40-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, also saw an impressive streak extended by star wideout Nico Collins en route to another 1,000-yard campaign, making it his third straight.

Passing that mark for Collins now puts him in an elite group of Texans wide receivers. Only three wideouts in Houston's franchise history have ever eclipsed more than 1,000 yards in three or more seasons, the other two being Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins, so the feat now places Collins in a notably exclusive club.

And after the win over Arizona, Collins' quarterback, C.J. Stroud, was among the many to congratulate him on the accomplishment of another 1,000-yard year.

"I'm just super proud of Nico. That's my brother, man," Stroud said after the win vs. the Cardinals. "I missed him on a couple out there. I owe him a couple more, but I'm just really proud of him, and the work he's put in on his body, on his game."

C.J. Stroud Tips Cap to Nico Collins After Win vs. Cardinals

Collins was able to extend his now three-year streak of surpassing 1,000 yards, thanks to a nice three-catch, 85-yard game at home, taking in two of those receptions for scores throughout the day that led to his first two-touchdown game of the season.

The first of those scores came from an opening drive score and a 57-yard reception with less than a minute into game time that quickly put Houston ahead 7-0, while the second came in the fourth quarter as a cherry on top for a big day for the offense entirely.

That 1,000-yard streak, for Stroud, continues to prove clearly that Collins remains one of the most consistent and reliable star wideouts in the game today, and at just 26 years old, he’ll have the chance to keep that streak going for the foreseeable future.

"I think he's one of the best in the league, and he's that proven every year," Stroud said of Collins. "So let's keep this streak going."

Collins will still have three more regular-season outings to add to an impressive total as is and continue another strong year in Houston as the number one target in Stroud's arsenal. With just 99 yards in his next three games, he'll find his way to his most receiving yards in one season, surpassing his total from 2023 (1,297).

