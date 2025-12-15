DeMeco Ryans Had Bold Claim on C.J. Stroud’s Play vs. Cardinals

The Houston Texans put together a winning effort on their home field over the Arizona Cardinals for Week 15, claiming a commanding 40-20 victory for their sixth straight, and saw a strong outing from quarterback C.J. Stroud in the process.

Stroud finished the day completing 22 of his 29 total passes for 260 yards, cashing in three touchdowns through the air, and was the driving force behind the Houston offense's highest-scoring performance of the season.

But for Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, it wasn't just the raw numbers that were impressive on Stroud's day. More than anything, it was his overall decision-making and reads as a passer, which he's seen take major strides as of late, and helped lead to what he believes was Stroud's best game of the season yet.

“C.J. played very clean, efficient game. What I'm most proud of is, I think he did a great job of his decision-making," Ryans said during his postgame presser.

"When it comes to the play, it's not that he's just looking or staring at one person. He’s going through his progression the right way, and you see multiple guys catch the ball and make plays, because he's not just eyeing in on one single target. He's going where the play dictates him to go, where the coverage tells him, he's making the right decisions."

"And that's where he’s grown, he’s improved a lot. Since he's come back, each week, he's gotten better. Probably the best game he’s had this year.”

Stroud has faced his share of ups and downs this season. But since returning back into the mix from his three-week concussion absence, it seems that the Texans signal-caller has increasingly gotten more comfortable in the pocket, has seen his offensive line and those in his receiving arsenal continue to improve with time, and in turn, it's paid some major dividends.

This week against the Cardinals, it was a game that Stroud appeared to have everything clicking. He had only seven incompletions throughout the day to keep his efficiency sky-high, was always playing with a lead thanks to a statement opening first quarter from the Texans altogether, and paired with a solid defensive performance that dug the Cardinals into too far of a hole to climb out of.

For Ryans, it might've just been Stroud's best performance of the year, continuing the offense's trend of catching their stride at the right time, and giving the quarterback and their offense some strong confidence to build on for Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even in year three, Stroud's continuing to find more and more ways to get more refined as one of the best young signal callers in the NFL. Now, he and the Texans have helped elevate this team back to nine wins on the season, and a third-straight year of over a .500 record while Stroud's been at the helm.

