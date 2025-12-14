Nico Collins Believes Sky’s the Limit for Texans

The Houston Texans continued to show just why they're one of the hottest teams in the NFL during their dominant Week 15 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals, 40-20, that now extends their current win streak to six and elevates them to a strong 9-5 record on the year.

Offensively, the Texans played clean and efficiently—led by a nice day from C.J. Stroud under center—and the defense complemented that rather well; chipping in for a pair of turnovers and keeping the Cardinals playing behind from start to finish.

It was a day that, for star wideout Nico Collins, proved that this Texans team has an extremely high ceiling and has the mentality in the locker room to get even better moving forward.

"To play into January, February, that's our goal, man. We're trying to keep going, and in order to get there, we know what it takes: continue to lean on each other, continue to have each other's backs, continue to make the most of your opportunity when your number's called. Sky's the limit for this team on both sides," Collins said postgame, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

"Nobody's comfortable. Everybody's finding room to grow one percent every day. If you keep that mindset, man, nobody can stop you."

'Sky is the limit for this team. We play the way we can nothing can stop us' #Texans receiver Nico Collins @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/FH3rAPEUWw — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 14, 2025

Nico Collins Highly Confident in Texans After Cardinals Win

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Collins, in the Texans' winning efforts over the Cardinals, had one of his better days of the year himself. It was the third game of his career where he had multiple touchdowns in a single game, logging three catches for 85 yards, along with two scores to pair with.

The first of those ended up coming noticeably quickly in the first quarter, as only two plays into Houston's opening drive, Collins would rattle off a 57-yard touchdown that lifted the Texans up to an early 7-0 lead, and had a second for good measure in the final minutes of the fourth quarter that added to an all-around positive day for the Texans on both ends.

But even with the game panning out in Houston's favor, it's clear that for Collins, and the rest of the roster, they still aren't content with where they stand just three weeks away from the end of the regular season.

"in front of the fans, the loved ones, man, it means a lot," Collins said of the Texans' win over Arizona. "Got to take one game at a time, continue to build, and continue to chase our goal as a team. We know where we want to go, so each game matters at this point."

In order to keep climbing that mountain into the January and February months of the season, both sides of the ball need to remain hungry for more improvement, and even with a 20-point victory in their back pocket, they'll be back at practice this week looking to get even better for Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

