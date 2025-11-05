DeMeco Ryans Confirms Texans Explored Trade Deadline Talks
During the NFL trade deadline that had passed leading into Week 10 of the league's action, the Houston Texans decided to hold off on making any moves on the market, opting to keep their team as is rolling into the second half of their campaign.
But that doesn't mean that the Texans were sitting on their hands behind the scenes in the final hours before the deadline.
According to head coach DeMeco Ryans, the team's silence at the trade deadline didn't mean that the Texans brass didn't try to make a deal happen— an agreement just never came to fruition.
"When it comes to the trade deadline, because a transaction did not happen, it's not from a lack of effort. Of course, we tried to do several things, just didn't pan out," Ryans said during his press conference following the deadline.
DeMeco Ryans Says No Deadline Move Wasn't for Lack of Trying
Leading up to the deadline, it was a bit more active than usual, especially within the AFC South, that saw multiple starting-caliber guys on the move, and even a couple of stars shifting locations as well.
But the Texans weren't one of those teams to get involved with the action. There might've been a few calls made around a few front offices from general manager Nick Caserio to see what an offer might look like, but nothing that generated any major steam before the clock expired for deals.
It's a decision that shows the confidence this Texans unit has in its roster, albeit while falling to 3-5 on the season last week against the Denver Broncos. Instead of going outside of the building to look for that aspired talent, they have all they need for a potential run in-house already.
Their elite, well-rounded defense has proven more than capable of doing just that. They're the number-one scoring unit in the league, allowing 20-plus points one time this season, while also keeping the Texans' five losses within one score.
It’s the offensive side of the ball that many saw worthy of a trade deadline upgrade, whether that be adding another weapon for C.J. Stroud, or more protection in front of him with an offensive line addition. The Texans offense, through eight games on the season, is bottom-ten in the NFL for points per game (21.0), and resides in the bottom half of the NFL for yards per game and EPA per play.
But Caserio, Ryans, and the Texans will march forward with the group they have currently intact. The coming week against the 5-3 Jacksonville Jaguars, who made a deadline addition of their own in wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, could be a huge determining game of how the events could soon unfold for the remainder of the year.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!