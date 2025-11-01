3 Texans Chasing Historic Milestones vs. Broncos
The 3-4 Houston Texans will have a substantial opportunity this weekend to jump to two straight wins and a .500 record on the season in a critical home matchup vs. the Denver Broncos; fresh off a strong performance on both sides of the ball in a win vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and may be the start of some positive momentum for what's to come in the second half of the year.
But in the midst of the Texans' Week 9 action, they'll also have multiple historical implications to keep track of. A few players on the roster are on the cusp of landing a major milestone or accomplishment to etch their name further into the history books of the Texans franchise with a big performance.
Here's three milestones to take note of for the Texans this weekend vs. the Broncos.
Jaylin Noel Can Tie a DeAndre Hopkins' Rookie Feat
With 60 receiving yards on Sunday against the Broncos, wide receiver Jaylin Noel would tie DeAndre Hopkins (three games in 2013) for the second longest streak of 60-plus receiving yards by a Texans rookie wide receiver.
Noel stepped up big in last week's game vs. the 49ers as the Texans were down both Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, hauling in five of his six total targets for 63 yards, becoming Houston's second-leading receiver on the day.
Both veterans being back in the mix could limit Noel's ceiling against the Broncos, but if he is able to make his mark with 60-plus yards again, he'll tie an impressive number set by Hopkins in his first year.
Woody Marks Trying to Continue Home Dominance
With 110 scrimmage yards against the Broncos, running back Woody Marks would become the seventh player and second rookie in the Texans franchise history to record three consecutive games at home with at least 110 scrimmage yards.
Marks comes off an electric showing during the Texans' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, emerging with 62 yards on the ground and 49 yards receiving, turning out to be a welcomed and much-needed spark for Houston's offense. Time will tell if he can keep the hot hand flowing against Denver.
Tytus Howard to Surpass J.J. Watt's Consecutive Starts Record
With a start on Sunday against the Broncos, tackle Tytus Howard would pass Texans legend J.J. Watt (84) for the fifth-most consecutive starts in franchise history. Howard has started in all 84 career games he has appeared in, and is preparing to fill into his typical role at right tackle once again vs. Denver.
Howard's been a solid fixture of the Texans' offensive line throughout this season, too. Through seven games on the year, the veteran tackle is ranked 14th amongst NFL tackles in pass-blocking grade per Pro Football Focus (77.1), finding himself as the only returning starter for Houston upfront following their bundle of offseason shuffles.
