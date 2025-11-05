Texans Rookie Staying Upbeat Despite Reduced Role
The Houston Texans, in the midst of their 15-18 loss vs. the Denver Broncos in Week 9, would up scaling back the snap count of one of their rookie wide receivers: Jaylin Noel.
Following a previously impressive outing against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 with 31 offensive snaps where he hauled in five catches for yards, Noel saw his offensive snap count drop down to 11–– an eye-catching mark that comes in part due to the return of both Nico Collins and Christian Kirk into the lineup.
In all, it resulted in an empty stat line for Noel on the day against the Broncos, and a bit of a disappointing outcome for the rookie that's started to find a nice role in Houston's offense.
However, despite the end result being less than ideal for Noel, he's still continuing to remain ready for his opportunity moving forward, whenever it comes his way.
“I just continue to prepare the same way, no matter if it’s 11 snaps or 40 snaps, it doesn’t matter,” Noel told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “Just being ready and when my name is called, just go capitalize on those opportunities.”
Texans' Jaylin Noel Remaining Confident After Season-Low Offensive Snaps
For the Texans' offense as a whole this past weekend, things looked pretty rough. The run game was stuffed, they couldn’t move the ball down the field, and as a whole, the offense couldn't get into the end zone one time through four quarters.
A lot of that can be attributed to Stroud's second-quarter injury to take him out for the rest of the way, but Houston also continued their nagging trend of failing to convert situationally on third down (3-17) or in the red zone (0-3).
“I mean on the offensive side of the ball we’ve got to be able to sustain drives which I feel like we’ve done an OK job at,” Noel continued. “But then just not hurting ourselves in critical situations and being able to capitalize in the red zone.”
As for head coach DeMeco Ryans, he's liked what he's seen from his rookie wideout duo of Noel and his second-round counterpart Jayden Higgins. Yet, halfway through the season, each has been short of a consistent role in the offense on a week-to-week basis, and especially vs. Denver, saw that snap count dip when their unit was fully healthy.
“All our young guys have done a really nice job,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “They’re all growing and developing, doing the things that we ask them to do. I think J. Noel and Higgs have done a really good job of the things we’ve asked them to do.”
In due time, Noel will eventually find their way to a solid role in an NFL offense,, yet it remains to be seen how that looks for this season now that all of Houston's veterans are healthy and ready to go.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!