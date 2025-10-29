Texans Sign Familiar TE Amid Practice Squad Shuffling
The Houston Texans have added a new name to their practice squad leading into their Week 9 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos.
According to a team announcement, the Texans have signed veteran tight end Dalton Keene to their practice squad.
Keene, the 26-year-old third-round pick at 99th-overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, had visited the Texans last week without striking a deal. However, in the days following, it looks like Houston has brought aboard the veteran tight end as an addition to their practice squad.
Keene has spent some time around the Texans' facility before, as he was once signed onto the team in 2023 where he would ultimately play one game in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals for just over 20 snaps, failing to log any receiving stats.
Before being on the Texans' roster back in 2023, Keene was also with the New England Patriots for one season, his rookie year in 2020, where he would play a grand total of six games. In that timeframe, he hauled in three catches for 16 yards.
In the process of elevating Keene to their practice squad, the Texans also released running back Jawhar Jordan from their practice squad to make room–– a 5-foot-10, 185-pound undrated product out of Louisville who now hits the open market.
Currently, the Texans have two tight ends on their active 53-man roster: veteran Dalton Schultz and Harrison Bryant. Schultz, Houston's second-leading receiving yards leader on the season, was a DNP during their first team practice of the week with a shoulder injury ahead of facing the Broncos, but should still be on track to play.
In the event Schultz isn't ready to go vs. Denver, though, Keene now comes in as a potential practice squad elevation who can provide some extra depth at the tight end spot if needed.
