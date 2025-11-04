DeMeco Ryans Addresses Texans’ Trade Deadline Plans
With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, eyes are looking all around the league to pinpoint where the next big move could come from and which players it may involve, and the Houston Texans are no different.
Now at 3-5 on the year following this weekend's loss to the Denver Broncos and looking to make the climb back into the playoff picture throughout the second half of the season, the Texans, on paper, could be a prime candidate to look towards for who could be one to make a deadline acquisition.
But when asked by head coach DeMeco Ryans following the Texans' loss to the Broncos, he didn't dive too deep into what he expects Houston to do at the looming deadline.
"We'll see what happens throughout the trade deadline," Ryans said. "Not involving that right now, just finishing up here. We'll see what happens later throughout the afternoon."
It's a noncommital approach from Ryans that doesn't really hint one way or another, but reading between the lines, it might not be too shocking to see the Texans watch this year's deadline come and go without making a splash for an impact starter.
For Texans general manager Nick Caserio, he didn't seem too ambitious about a big deadline move before facing off against the Broncos.
"We'll look at it. We have some flexibility," Caserio said. "[We] try to maintain as much flexibility as possible, so we're in a decent spot. If there's a situation out there that we feel makes some sense, and it works out, great. If it doesn't, then, okay, we're prepared to handle it with the players that we have here."
Around the league, there have already been a few deals of note that have found their way into the headlines, whether that be the Dallas Cowboys' acquisition of Logan Wilson, or the Jacksonville Jaguars' latest move to grab Jakobi Meyers.
Maybe the Texans will be the next name to fall into that trend, but Ryans and Caserio aren't pushing the envelope if it isn't necessary.
Of anywhere that the Texans could potentially add at the deadline, the offensive side of the ball landing an upgrade might make the most sense to address.
Houston's faced numerous questions for their personnel outlook on that side of the ball throughout the first half of the year so far, and perhaps with a deadline shift to bring in a skill player or an offensive lineman, the Texans can be in a solid position moving forward into their second half stretch.
Time will tell how the Texans officially tackle a critical checkpoint of the regular season, and whether Caserio and Co. want to get aggressive in trying to improve the roster.
