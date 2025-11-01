Texans' C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans Ready for Broncos’ Pass Rush
Just because you know where the punches are going to be coming from, at least in theory, it doesn't rule they won't land squarely upon your chin.
So, as far as Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is concerned, he's abundantly aware that the visiting Denver Broncos can boast a pass rush that might break the long-standing NFL record for sacks in a season when it's all said and done.
"The Broncos' rush group is a really good group," Ryans said on Wednesday. "All five guys they have are really good on the edges. I say Bonitto is a really good speed rusher. There's not many guys like that in the league who have the explosiveness and the first-step quickness that he has, which has allowed him to get a few sacks."
Texans Staying Aware of Broncos' Fierce Pass Rush
Ultimately, when you pair the threat the Broncos’ elite pass rushers will pose this weekend, against the sometimes spluttering performances of the Texans’ offensive line, it spells trouble.
Blistering speed coming off the edge is the notorious kryptonite for any offensive line, regardless of how well or badly they've been performing, and in Nik Bonnitto and Jonathan Cooper, the Broncos have a pair of bona fide studs at their disposal.
Furthermore, the Broncos know full well that the Texans are starting a rookie in Aireontae Ersery at the notoriously critical left tackle spot.
Of course, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will be pinpointing the fairly inexperienced Ersery because he’s operating on quarterback C.J. Stroud’s blindside, but the interior of the Denver D, spearheaded by All-Pro Zach Allen, can also create havoc.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Therefore, Ryans is stressing the huge importance of the entire blocking unit will have to win their collective and individual assignments if they're going to find success.
"It's going to take a ton of effort, ton of work to get it done," Ryans admitted during the week. "But we just have to play our technique. Don't overthink it. Just play our technique. Really strain to get them blocked up front, knowing that they're a really solid group, and really solid in the inside as well. They'll play a five down front. It's just everybody across the board is going to have to win their one-on-one matchup."
Whereas against the Seattle Seahawks coming out of the bye week, the Texans’ O-line often served up Stroud as a hot lunch, this past week versus the San Francisco 49ers, they performed much better as a unit.
C.J. Stroud Aware of Challenges Broncos Provide
Consequently, Stroud was much more decisive with the ball and looked more like his old rookie self, but against the impressive Denver D, the Texans’ signal caller admits those degrees of difficulty are only set to rise.
"They have a really good rush," Stroud declared. "Starts on their edge with Bonitto and Coop. They do a good job playing relentless, and just- they don't give up. They play really tough, and the interior, they have really good interior guys as well. So, they're really good line."
It could be argued that simple damage limitation might be the most logical approach for Ryans and Co. to take with the Broncos’ exceptional pass rush.
Even so, once the genie is out of the bottle, it often spells disaster for Stroud, who has frequently struggled when put under lots of heat.
Endeavoring to tweak the plan and scheme up front to accommodate the Broncos’ defensive threat is one thing, but it can still all backfire when the flak starts really flying.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!