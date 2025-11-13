DeMeco Ryans Likes What He Saw From Woody Marks, Nick Chubb
While the enforced injection of backup quarterback Davis Mills into the Houston Texans lineup gave the offense a vital boost it needed, the grand plan needs to revert to type. After all, historic comebacks like last weekend can't be sustained over the long haul, and moving the chains more incrementally always tends to take precedence.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has always made it a key priority to double down on doing the basics right, so playing great defense and running the ball makes perfect sense. Rookie running back Woody Marks' rapid emergence was underlined pretty fully when Ryans turned to him frequently with the game on the line, and the former USC runner delivered.
“Woody [Marks], he played fast,” Ryans enthused. “He made plays, especially plays on the perimeter, which is where I’ve seen him shine the most when he can get the ball in space. He did a really nice job of handling the bulk of the carries for us."
Moving forward into the stretch run, it's certainly no real stretch to make the assumption that Ryans might opt to use the youthful 24-year-old legs of Marks a little more than his 30-year-old veteran stablemate, Nick Chubb.
Nick Chubb Still Remains Vital in Texans' Run Game
Alongside the dynamic multi-threat abilities Marks has been bringing to the table, it's the older head on young shoulders that's allowing the talented rookie to stay in the lineup through his precise execution.
Even so, sharing the touches out between Marks and Chubb fits pretty neatly into the preferred NFL approach of still having a jab and a hook in the arsenal. Coach Ryans certainly has no intention of freezing out Chubb just because Marks got more opportunities to shine last Sunday; he's still happy with how the former Cleveland Browns runner has been performing.
“When Chubb came in and got his opportunities, he had some explosive runs. He ran physical," Ryans declared. "He looked like he had a little extra burst to him. So, it was good, a one-two punch that we were able to use. Those guys did a really good job.”
Woody Marks Offers Different Skill Set in Texans' Backfield
If Marks were to increasingly carry the load for Ryans, Chubb has enough veteran chops left at his disposal to still prove himself extremely valuable for his head coach.
Reassuringly enough, blending the differing skill sets of both Marks and Chubb doesn't have to be problematic either– it could just as easily be a win-win scenario for Ryans.
“Two different styles,” Ryans said. “I think Woody’s a shifty back, more speed. Getting on the edge just presents some different problems," Ryans insisted. "Chubb, just consistent power, pressing forward, making plays and making really tough, physical runs. So it’s two different guys, two different styles. I think they complement each other well.”
Furthermore, particularly with Mills looking more and more likely to be under center once again against the Tennessee Titans, some good old-fashioned ball control will undoubtedly be a key core priority. As the 4-5 Texans attempt to edge their way back into contention, Ryans will be much more determined to keep things simple and more rooted in the fundamental basics.
Some semblance of cohesive answers were certainly uncovered during the storied comeback against Jacksonville, but the recipe for continued success might prove to be much more formulaic overall. Did anybody mention playing complimentary football and running by committee?
