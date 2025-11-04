Texans Intend to Get WR Nico Collins More Involved
The Houston Texans' offense, through the first half of this season, has seen its fair share of ups and downs.
Now heading into the second half of the year, as the Texans try to embark on a comeback effort for their season, they'll have to find some major steps forward on the offensive end, in particular, in order to get those much-needed wins on the board.
And for Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, that starts with finding more opportunities for their best players offensively; most notably, star wideout Nico Collins.
"I mean, we want to get the ball to our best players, right?," Ryans said during an interview on Texans Radio. "We got to find a way to get Nico the ball even more. I feel like we could have got it to him on the outside [vs. the Denver Broncos], more, just giving him more shots downfield."
DeMeco Ryans Wants More Involvement From Nico Collins
Through his seven games so far this season, Collins has still remained the focal point of this Texans offense when it's firing on all cylinders. He's collected 33 receptions on 57 total targets for 414 yards with three touchdowns–– missing just one game on the year due to a concussion suffered in Week 7 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
Those numbers, while solid, haven't quite matched up with his efficiency of last season. In 2024, he was averaging far more yards per game (83.8), had a much higher catch percentage (57.9%), and had a much higher mark for yards per reception (10.2).
The talent is there for Collins, but through the first half of this season, Houston's offense being a step back hasn't played in his favor. Ryans wants to change that, which in turn could pay significant dividends for what this offensive attack has to offer.
But Ryans doesn't stop at his efforts to see more involvement for Collins. The Texans head coach also gave some credit to rookies Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins in his same interview with Texans Radio for their postive showings to this point, and could be a sign of things to come in Houston's offense.
"So it's all everybody working together there. I think we had a good rotation of guys, and then you want to see the young guys get the ball as well, because they've done a good job. You know, J. Noel and J. Higgins have both done a good job as well."
"So we have skill players who can make plays, right? It's just a matter of everybody being on the same page, being in sync, and making plays especially in those 3rd down, those red zone, those situational moments where I feel like we have to excel. we have to be better."
The Texans, offensively, will have to show critical improvements through the coming weeks in order to vault back into that coveted playoff picture. Time will tell if it'll happen, but if it does, Collins will likely have a vital part in that success.
