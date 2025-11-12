Texans List Several Players on First Injury Report for Titans Matchup
The Houston Texans have multiple key names of note within their first injury report ahead of facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.
Here's the full outlook for the Texans following their first practice of the week:
Houston Texans Injury Report
– LB Azeez Al Shaair: LIMITED (knee)
– S Jalen Pitre: DNP (concussion)
– QB C.J. Stroud: DNP (concussion)
– QB Davis Mills: FULL (left elbow)
– K Ka'imi Fairbairn: DNP (right quad)
– WR Braxton Berrios: FULL (quad)
– LB Jake Hansen: LIMITED (elbow)
– LB Christian Harris: FULL (shin)
– FB Jakob Johnson: FULL (hamstring)
– OG Ed Ingram: LIMITED (knee)
– OT Tytus Howard: FULL (concussion)
– TE Dalton Schultz: DNP (shoulder)
– TE Cade Stover: LIMITED (foot)
– TE Harrison Bryant: DNP (neck/shoulder)
– DE Denico Autry: DNP (knee)
It's a packed list for the Texans, and one with a number of starts either limited or DNPs for practice number one.
C.J. Stroud Trending Towards Missing Second-Straight Game
Obviously, the name gathering the most attention will be starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was a DNP for his fourth straight practice since suffering his concussion in Week 9 vs. the Denver Broncos, and might be trending towards missing a second game against Tennessee as he still traverses through the protocol.
If Stroud isn't good to go, his absence puts Davis Mills in line for a second start, who came up big in the Texans' latest win over the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 36-29 victory. Mills is listed on the injury report as well, but seemingly for a minor elbow issue that didn't limit him in practice.
Jalen Pitre Also Leaning Out With Concussion
Another name who could be in danger of missing his second-straight game vs. the Titans: starting nickel Jalen Pitre, who, like Stroud, has been in concussion protocol since Week 9 vs. the Broncos.
If out of the mix, it makes for a big hit to the Texans' secondary once again, a unit that's also fresh off of losing starting safety M.J. Stewart for the season with a quad injury last weekend vs. the Jaguars.
Starting right tackle Tytus Howard, though, was a full participant from his concussion, which makes his status vs. the Titans a bit more optimistic and would make for a big reinforcement for the Texans’ offensive line.
Dalton Schultz Turns Out as Surprise DNP
The Texans' tight end position deserves a closer look as well. Starter Dalton Schultz was a DNP for his first practice of the week with a shoulder injury, that could be something to monitor as the week progresses.
Cade Stover, though, who's been on the Texans' Injured Reserve since Week 1 vs. the LA Rams, was able to practice in limited capacity. It remains to be seen if he'll be activated for game day against Tennessee, but if he is, it'd be his first appearance on the field for Houston in over two months.
